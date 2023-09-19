Classic HBO Shows Rising Through Netflix Top 10
Band of Brothers and The Pacific are performing on Netflix since their recent arrival.
Over the past few months, Warner Bros. Discovery's Max streaming service has been licensing a few popular HBO shows out to Netflix. Those shows are still available on Max, but they're able to reach a wider audience on Netflix, reminding people exactly what HBO has to offer. Insecure and Ballers were the first two HBO shows to make their way to Netflix, and they were recently joined by the acclaimed limited series Band of Brothers and The Pacific.
Both of the World War II dramas are among some of the most acclaimed TV programs of the 21st century, and Netflix subscribers are taking notice of their recent arrival.
Monday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list features Band of Brothers and The Pacific as two of the most popular shows on the entire service. Band of Brothers currently sits at number five overall, while The Pacific isn't far behind at number nine. Both Ballers and Insecure also landed on the Netflix Top 10 after their arrivals, showing the power the HBO library has.
You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list.
1. Dear Child
"A mysterious woman's escape from her harrowing captivity points investigators toward the dark truth behind an unsolved disappearance 13 years earlier."prevnext
2. Virgin River
"Searching for a fresh start, a nurse practitioner moves from LA to a remote northern California town and is surprised by what – and who – she finds."prevnext
3. One Piece
"With his straw hat and ragtag crew young pirate Monkey D. Luffy goes on an epic voyage for treasure in this live-action adaptation of the popular manga."prevnext
4. Surviving Summer
"Expelled from school and exiled to Australia, a rebel New York teen makes waves among a young surfer's inner circle — and leaves a mess in her wake."prevnext
5. Band of Brothers
"Fresh from training camp, a company of US soldiers plunges into the harsh realities of World War II as they make a treacherous journey across Europe."prevnext
6. Inside the World's Toughest Prisons
"Investigative journalists become voluntary inmates in the world's most volatile prisons, where intimidation and brutality rule."prevnext
7. Thursday's Widows
"Teresa finds her husband and his two best friends dead in the lavish community where they live. As the truth comes to light, so will dark secrets."prevnext
8. The Pacific
"The horrors of combat unfold for three young US Marines fighting their way through the blood, mud and rain of the Pacific theater during World War II."prevnext
9. Selling the OC
"The Oppenheim Group expands to Orange County, where an all-new real estate team shows off lavish oceanfront listings and big personalities make waves."prevnext
10. Glow Up
"In this competition show, aspiring makeup artists navigate colorful challenges to win a career-making opportunity in the beauty industry."prev