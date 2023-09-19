Classic HBO Shows Rising Through Netflix Top 10

Over the past few months, Warner Bros. Discovery's Max streaming service has been licensing a few popular HBO shows out to Netflix. Those shows are still available on Max, but they're able to reach a wider audience on Netflix, reminding people exactly what HBO has to offer. Insecure and Ballers were the first two HBO shows to make their way to Netflix, and they were recently joined by the acclaimed limited series Band of Brothers and The Pacific.

Both of the World War II dramas are among some of the most acclaimed TV programs of the 21st century, and Netflix subscribers are taking notice of their recent arrival.

Monday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list features Band of Brothers and The Pacific as two of the most popular shows on the entire service. Band of Brothers currently sits at number five overall, while The Pacific isn't far behind at number nine. Both Ballers and Insecure also landed on the Netflix Top 10 after their arrivals, showing the power the HBO library has.

You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list.