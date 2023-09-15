Two of HBO's Best Shows Ever Are Now Streaming on Netflix

Two of HBO's best (and most acclaimed) series are now streaming on Netflix: Band of Brothers (2001) and The Pacific (2010). As of today, Friday, September 15th, you can find both Band of Brothers and The Pacific in your Netflix library – if you haven't seen either of them, you certainly need should check them out now.

Both series explore the heroism and horror of American soldiers fighting in World War II – Band of Brothers (based on the 1992 non-fiction book by Stephen E. Ambrose) follows "Easy Company", a unit of the 2nd Battalion, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, assigned to the United States Army's 101st Airborne Division. The miniseries follows the unit through several decisive moments in the war – starting with jump training during boot camp and progressing into the nightmarish airborne landings during the Invasion of Normandy (D-Day), the climatic Battle of the Bulge, and the liberation of a concentration camp. On a more dramatic level, the series examines how the men in the unit are affected and changed (or killed) throughout the war, leaving the survivors forever changed.

(Photo: HBO)

The Pacific was a companion miniseries to Band of Brothers, which followed three different Marines of the 1st Marine Division – Robert Leckie (James Badge Dale), Eugene Sledge (Joseph Mazzello), and John Basilone (Jon Seda) – as they fight in different battles within the Pacific region during WWII. The Pacific featured some of the most horrific fighting of the war, as the Japanese Empire's soldiers were commanded to fight to the very last man and give no ground under threat of death and dishonor. As you can imagine, the series was a tense and gut-wrenching portrait of battle and loss, as the Allied Forces were forced to throw countless numbers of men into battle, just to keep Japan at bay while the war against Hitler was fought across Europe.

Both Band of Brothers and The Pacific are still counted among the greatest TV and/or movie productions about WWII. Not only are the episodes each produced with the action quality of a feature film, they also had deeply resonant character arcs and themes, that forever alter your concept of war. It's also a great lesson in just how close we are still to that dark moment in history, as both series featured epilogues with the real-life surviving soldiers that the shows were based on.

Again, if you never saw Band of Brothers or The Pacific when they were airing on HBO, now is the time to stream them on Netflix.