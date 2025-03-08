Netflix’s New #1 TV Show Has Divided Subscribers: “Horrible in Every Way”

Netflix has a new #1 TV show suggesting it is resonating with its roughly 277 million subscribers. However, the new Netflix series is hardly earning universal praise. While the new Netflix TV show is beating out the likes of American Murder: Gabby Petito, Running Point, Toxic Town, and Love Is Blind for the top spot on the Netflix TV shows charts, there are many not enjoying the new thriller.

It’s important to note the new Netflix series is specifically charting in the #1 spot of the Global charts. In the United States specifically, it is currently #2, behind the aforementioned American Murder: Gabby Petito. Where American Murder: Gabby Petito has positive scores on Rotten Tomatoes though, this other Netflix series does not.

The new Netflix series, for those that have not connected the dots, is Zero Day, an American political thriller starring the legendary Robert De Niro. Directed by Lesli Linka Glatter, it was released back on February 20, 2025 as a Netflix exclusive. And according to Rotten Tomatoes, it is a mixed bag. Its scores on RT are notably a 52 with critics and a 53 with consumers. And this checks out because opinion of the show is split down the middle on the Netflix Reddit page.

To this end, one of the top recent posts is a post slamming the show for its poor quality. The popularity of the post suggests there is something to the sentiment, and it is bolstered by many comments. However, there are an equal number of comments that push back on this sentiment.

“Zero Day is so poor,” reads the post in question. “Just finished Zero Day and it was excruciating. Apart from the terrible plot and hammy dialogue most of the actors looked like they were phoning it in apart from Jesse Plemons. Netflix has been in decline for years now and while it still produces a good show now and again the overall output has been horrendous. I know De Niro has a lot of alimony to pay but it’s sad to see him in sub par tv shows like this.”

ZERO DAY. Robert De Niro as George Mullen in Episode 103 of Zero Day. Cr. JOJO WHILDEN/Netflix © 2024

“I am 64% sure Chatgpt wrote that script,” reads one of the aforementioned comments in agreement. Another adds: “Couldn’t even get through the first episode. Switched over to another series, A Thousand Blows, which was so much better!”

As noted, while there are comments that equally slam the show — one even goes as far as to call it “horrible in every way” — there are many comments that go to bat for the show as well. That said, while there are some defending the show, there aren’t many that go as far as to champion it as the best show ever. However, many are still enjoying the more mindless entertainment it offers.

“It was entertaining, if unrealistic. I enjoyed it as a popcorn type entertainment,” reads one of these comments in disagreement. A second comment adds: “Hard disagree. I just sometimes think people just want to criticize rather than just be entertained. I would also say there are a lot of things about that show that just made me think.”

Those that decide to check out Zero Day on Netflix should expect a limited series that is only six episodes long, with each episode running between 43 minutes to 58 minutes. At the moment of publishing, despite the show’s reasonable success, there has been no word of a Season 2, however, more than one party involved has expressed interest in a Zero Day Season 2, leaving the door open for more.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think.