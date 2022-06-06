The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Trailer Released for Netflix Geeked Week

✖

It's been two years since the second season of The Umbrella Academy came to an end, and the show is finally coming back this month. Recently, Netflix released the first trailer for the third season and now a new trailer is out in honor of Netflix Geeked Week, a virtual five-day event spotlighting its geek content ranging from Stranger Things, The Sandman, and more. Of course, The Umbrella Academy is also on that list, and fans will be thrilled by the latest teaser. You can check it out below...

This Umbrella Academy Season 3 sneak peek reminds me just how much I've missed The Hargreeves. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/cYYhofivnW — Netflix (@netflix) June 6, 2022

The Umbrella Academy's second season ended on a huge cliffhanger when the Hargreeves returned from the 1960s to a completely different present day. The Umbrella Academy no longer exists and has been replaced by The Sparrow Academy, which is led by Ben Hargreeves (Justin H. Min). In the original timeline, Ben was killed when the siblings were younger, and the end of the second season saw Ben's ghost fade away. Min thought this was the end of his time on the series, but now he's back as a whole new version of the character. According to Netflix, Ben is now "a Machiavellian tactician, wrapped up in a pretty boy body with a rumbling inner-squid. Vicious, pragmatic, and hyper-vigilant, Ben is determined to gain his status as the leader at all costs." Recently, Min told Entertainment Weekly that it's been an "exhausting" transformation.

"To be honest, it was exhausting," Min explained. "I got to work with a voice coach while I was filming to slightly lower my register, as well as learn how to project more. And they wanted me to physically embody the character, so I had to go to the gym for the first time in many years. Having those external factors in place in terms of body and voice really helped me to inhabit the character in a real and convincing way."

In addition to Min, the third season of The Umbrella Academy will see the return of Elliot Page (Viktor Hargreeves), Tom Hopper (Luther Hargreeves), David Castaneda (Diego Hargreeves), Robert Sheehan (Klaus Hargreeves), Aidan Gallagher (Number Five), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison Hargreeves), Colm Feore (Reginald Hargreeves), and Ritu Arya (Lila Pitts). As for the Sparrow Academy, the new members will be played by Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, and Cazzie David.

The Umbrella Academy returns to Netflix on June 22nd.