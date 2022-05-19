Umbrella Academy 3 Trailer Has Fans Wowed and Delighted

By Kofi Outlaw

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 trailer is out – and fans are loving it! Netflix has taken things up a notch with Umbrella Academy 3: The big twist here is  that the titular crew of heroes  have ended up in the wrong timeline, where "The Umbrella Academy" has instead become "The Sparrow Academy". As you can see in the trailer footage, the battles between Umbrellas and Sparrows are going to be epic – and The Umbrella Academy trying to acclimate to yet another reality they don't belong in will be hilarious. 

We're not the only ones who think so: see for yourself how fans are reacting to the Umbrella Academy Season 3 trailer! 

Editor Deserves the BAG

For real. Superb edit on this trailer.

Watch the Trailer

You're welcome to your eyeballs.

The Look On Our Faces

We hit play KNOWING we were going to enjoy this one...

...Anyone Else Lose Their Minds???

Short answer: yup

BEST. ADAPTATION. EVER.

Pound-for-pound, as far as comic book adaptations go, Umbrella Academy is coasting towards the record of one of the best ever.

Giving Me LIFE

...Literally.

FLAWLESS

Yes it was. Yes. It. Was.

Give Them To Time Recover

That sound you hear is the collective howl of joy from Umbrella Academy fans everywhere.

Show RUINED

The exception that proves the rule.

The Umbrella Academy will stream on Netflix starting on June 22nd.

