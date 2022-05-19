Umbrella Academy 3 Trailer Has Fans Wowed and Delighted
The Umbrella Academy Season 3 trailer is out – and fans are loving it! Netflix has taken things up a notch with Umbrella Academy 3: The big twist here is that the titular crew of heroes have ended up in the wrong timeline, where "The Umbrella Academy" has instead become "The Sparrow Academy". As you can see in the trailer footage, the battles between Umbrellas and Sparrows are going to be epic – and The Umbrella Academy trying to acclimate to yet another reality they don't belong in will be hilarious.
We're not the only ones who think so: see for yourself how fans are reacting to the Umbrella Academy Season 3 trailer!
Editor Deserves the BAG
me watching the umbrella academy s3 trailer: pic.twitter.com/MoWBTsGIY3— el ☂︎︎ (@FIVESFURY) May 19, 2022
For real. Superb edit on this trailer.
Watch the Trailer
Here’s the trailer for @UmbrellaAcad pic.twitter.com/XXPlylZwTP— David Castañeda (@DavidCastanedaJ) May 19, 2022
You're welcome to your eyeballs.
The Look On Our Faces
We hit play KNOWING we were going to enjoy this one...
...Anyone Else Lose Their Minds???
Did anyone else just see the released trailer for S3 of The Umbrella Academy and lose their minds?— Author Lauren Sefchik (@lauren_sefchik) May 19, 2022
Short answer: yup
BEST. ADAPTATION. EVER.
As current comic book adaptations go, the two seasons of THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY so far ruled and you best believe I'm pumped to see Season 3. Such a fun trailer. Can't wait! #TheUmbrellaAcademy3 https://t.co/eEXSbcE9eb— Shaurya Chawla (@_ShauryaChawla) May 19, 2022
Pound-for-pound, as far as comic book adaptations go, Umbrella Academy is coasting towards the record of one of the best ever.
Giving Me LIFE
me after seeing the umbrella academy season 3 trailer https://t.co/uWx6FlJgpL— gwen saw dsmom! (@localspidergwen) May 19, 2022
...Literally.
FLAWLESS
only the umbrella academy could put this much carefree dancing in a trailer and do it flawlessly 😌 pic.twitter.com/arrNN5DfAh— montana ☂︎ (@newtspatronus) May 19, 2022
Yes it was. Yes. It. Was.
Give Them To Time Recover
can you leave him alone? he’s just finished watching the umbrella academy s3 trailer. pic.twitter.com/NlMlwAO6Ua— natalie ☂︎🏴☠️ MOONKNIGHT!! (@nastybentacle) May 19, 2022
That sound you hear is the collective howl of joy from Umbrella Academy fans everywhere.
Show RUINED
the only good netflix show is now ruined. 🥲 wtf is this season 3 trailer of the umbrella academy— xuelin (@koufangirl) May 19, 2022
The exception that proves the rule.
The Umbrella Academy will stream on Netflix starting on June 22nd.