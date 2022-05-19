Umbrella Academy 3 Trailer Has Fans Wowed and Delighted

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 trailer is out – and fans are loving it! Netflix has taken things up a notch with Umbrella Academy 3: The big twist here is that the titular crew of heroes have ended up in the wrong timeline, where "The Umbrella Academy" has instead become "The Sparrow Academy". As you can see in the trailer footage, the battles between Umbrellas and Sparrows are going to be epic – and The Umbrella Academy trying to acclimate to yet another reality they don't belong in will be hilarious.

We're not the only ones who think so: see for yourself how fans are reacting to the Umbrella Academy Season 3 trailer!