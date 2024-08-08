The Umbrella Academy: Tom Hopper Reveals His Wife Choreographed THAT Dance Scene

*SPOILER WARNING* The Umbrella Academy is finally in the books, and there was a little dancing before all the tears. ComicBook talk to Tom Hopper, about his part in the final season of the Netflix show. The actor revealed that his wife actually choreograph the dance sequence that fans are caught onto once these episodes aired. Hopper gave us the scoop on the red carpet. “You know who choreographed that? Was my wife Laura,” The Umbrella Academy star revealed. It’s become an accepted part of every season of the Netflix series to have a massive choreographed dance number. While this isn’t exactly that, it does give the fans a little something to chew on. (Let’s be honest that Footloose sequence still lives rent free in the fans’ heads.)

“Yeah! Yeah. So when I went for the first rehearsal for that whole sequence, I didn’t know really what to expect,” Hopper admitted. “And, we tried to sort of think of what to do and then I went back and was like, ‘Oh man, it’s a mess.’ I don’t really know how to do it. And Laura was like, ‘I’ll give you something.’ Because she trained as a professional dancer, so she gave me a bunch of moves and then I made them look like Luther bad.”

What To Expect From The Final Season Of The Umbrella Academy:

Tom Hopper in Netflix’s Umbrella Academy

Here’s what Netflix has to say about the final season of The Umbrella Academy: “The Hargreeves siblings have scattered after the climactic showdown at the Hotel Oblivion led to a complete reset of their timeline. Stripped of their powers, each is left to fend for themselves and find a new normal – with wildly varying degrees of success. Yet the trappings of their uncanny new world prove too hard to ignore for very long.

“Their father Reginald, alive and well, has stepped out of the shadows and into the public eye, overseeing a powerful and nefarious business empire. A mysterious association known as The Keepers holds clandestine meetings believing the reality they’re living in is a lie and a great reckoning is coming. As these strange new forces conspire around them, the Umbrella Academy must come together one last time – and risk upsetting the shaky peace they’ve all endured so much to secure – to finally set things right.”

