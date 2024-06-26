The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Releases New Posters

The fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy is set to arrive in August and ahead of the eagerly anticipated beginning of the end, Netflix has released new character posters. The new posters feature each of the series' main cast sitting on benches in a public transit station underneath an umbrella mosaic. Each poster offers up "one last" adventure for each character while the poster itself teases "The Final Timeline" and reminds fans that Season 4 of The Umbrella Academy arrives on Netflix on August 8th.

In Season 4 of The Umbrella Academy "The Hargreeves siblings have scattered after the climactic showdown at the Hotel Oblivion led to a complete reset of their timeline. Stripped of their powers, each is left to fend for themselves and find a new normal – with wildly varying degrees of success. Yet the trappings of their uncanny new world prove too hard to ignore for very long. Their father Reginald, alive and well, has stepped out of the shadows and into the public eye, overseeing a powerful and nefarious business empire."

"A mysterious association known as The Keepers holds clandestine meetings believing the reality they're living in is a lie and a great reckoning is coming. As these strange new forces conspire around them, the Umbrella Academy must come together one last time – and risk upsetting the shaky peace they've all endured so much to secure – to finally set things right."

Read on for the posters!

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 premieres on Netflix on August 8th