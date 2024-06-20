Umbrella Academy Showrunner Promises Final Season Answers

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 is coming and the series showrunner is promising answers in this final season. Total Film caught up with Steve Blackman to discuss some lingering questions about the popular Netflix series. The showrunner teased some explanations about Hargreeves motivations and the nature of this latest apocalypse. Perhaps most importantly, The Umbrella Academy aims to make that delightful cast superheroes again, just in time to save the world. While the fans wait for Season 4 to release, Total Film also gave them a new look at Tom Hopper and David Castañeda as Luther and Diego Hargreaves.

As the road toward the end grows closer and closer, the viewers are just excited to see the conclusion of this story that Netflix has spent so much time building up. The showrunner is delighted to fill in some blanks on the way there. "We'll explain Hargreeves' motivations; we'll figure out a way to make them superheroes again, and this apocalypse is different," Blackman said during the interview. "They don't know straight away what they're up against; the fans will be pleased as a lot of questions will be answered this year."

(Photo: Diego and Luther Hargreeves are back! - TotalFilm/Netflix)

What's Coming In The Umbrella Academy Season 4?

(Photo: Umbrella Academy comes back for the last rodeo. - Netflix)

One thing Umbrealla Academy fans should be aware of heading into the final season is that this salvo of episodes will be shorter than the previous three entries. The Umbrella Academy Season 4 will consist of six episodes instead of the standard 10. But, in a strange twist of fate, Netflix is going beyond the comics and surprisng fans with some new material to close things out.

Here's what Netflix has to say about the last rodeo with this cast of characters: "The Hargreeves siblings have scattered after the climactic showdown at the Hotel Oblivion led to a complete reset of their timeline. Stripped of their powers, each is left to fend for themselves and find a new normal – with wildly varying degrees of success. Yet the trappings of their uncanny new world prove too hard to ignore for very long. Their father Reginald, alive and well, has stepped out of the shadows and into the public eye, overseeing a powerful and nefarious business empire."

"A mysterious association known as The Keepers holds clandestine meetings believing the reality they're living in is a lie and a great reckoning is coming. As these strange new forces conspire around them, the Umbrella Academy must come together one last time – and risk upsetting the shaky peace they've all endured so much to secure – to finally set things right."

