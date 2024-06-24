Umbrella Academy's Tom Hopper Teases a "Complete" Ending With Final Season (Exclusive)

Not all Netflix series get the chance to wrap up their storylines before they come to an end, as the streamer has been known to pull the plug on fan-favorite projects, but the adaptation of Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá's The Umbrella Academy will head into Season 4 knowing that this is the end of the series. While other comic book franchises use a final season to set up ways to extend the narrative with spinoffs, Umbrella Academy star Tom Hopper recently detailed how the final season will offer a "complete" storyline for audiences, as opposed to leaving them with lingering questions. As fans wait for the final season of The Umbrella Academy to premiere later this summer, they can see Hopper in Space Cadet, which premieres on Prime Video on July 4th.

"I think there's going to definitely be some things that you already love. These siblings, I feel like one big thing that the reason that the show's become a hit is because people have fell in love with the siblings, and their relationship to each other and how fun that is," Hopper shared with ComicBook about what fans of the series can expect in Season 4. "And there's bucket loads of that, so that you won't be disappointed at.'

He continued, "There is an ending, which I believe is a complete ending. I don't think fans will be disappointed with how it ends. Whether they'll be a little bit sad and broken, I don't know, because it was certainly emotional for us as actors doing it. I was very sad to finish it because I've fallen in love with that show and the character and the journey he's been on, and I've fallen in love with my siblings on that show. I'm still super tight to all of them, so it will be something that lives on for all of us, and I just hope that the fans feel satisfied."

By contrast, Hopper's Space Cadet is a much more light-hearted adventure, with the actor joking, "That's why I made it, you see, for the people who are broken from Umbrella. So there you go. You're welcome."

Prime Video describes Space Cadet, "Tiffany 'Rex' Simpson (Emma Roberts) has always dreamed of going to space, but life isn't going quite as planned. Determined to turn things around, she aims high and with the embellishing touch of her supportive best friend Nadine (Poppy Liu), her 'doctored' application lands her in NASA's ultra-competitive astronaut training program. In over her head, Rex relies on her quick wits, moxie, and determination to get to the top of her class. NASA program directors Pam (Gabrielle Union) and Logan (Tom Hopper) certainly take notice, but can this Florida girl get through training and into the cosmos before she blows her cover? Written and directed by Liz W. Garcia (Purple Hearts, The Sinner), Space Cadet is a comedy about the power of being yourself, following your dreams, and shooting for the stars."

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 premieres on Netflix on August 8th. Space Cadet premieres on Prime Video on July 4th.

