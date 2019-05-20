Netflix Has “Best Original Programming” According to New Survey

There are a million ways to watch TV today, including a slew of streaming services and premium networks. Not only do all of these various methods give you options as to what to watch and how, but most of them also come with their own original programming, movies and TV shows that you can’t find anywhere else. Between HBO, Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, Starz. Showtime, and several others, it’s hard to decide which of these programming giants is worth paying for, especially if you’re already paying for regular cable.

Well, according to a new survey from Morgan Stanley (via Variety), people who pay for additional networks and streaming services actually do have a clear go-to choice when it comes to original programming. 40% of consumers surveyed said that Netflix was the top streaming service when it came to its original programs. That’s up from 39% in 2018. For an example of what these consumers are arguing for, the originals on Netflix include shows like Stranger Things, Black Mirror, Grace & Frankie, and Daredevil, as well as movies like Bird Box, Triple Frontier, and To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before.

The second place option for “Who has the best original programming” was, surprisingly, no one in particular. 32% of people surveyed responded with “don’t know” as their answer. HBO was the next highest service, with 11% of the overall vote, which was down 14% from 2018.

This dip for HBO could have a lot to do with the fact that its most popular original series of all time just came to an end over the weekend. Game of Thrones capped its incredible run on Sunday night with a record-setting series finale, becoming HBO’s most watched episode ever with more than 19 million people tuning in.

This survey will likely look a lot different in 2020, following the November 2019 launch of Disney+. The new streaming service will be home to all of Disney’s most valuable properties, including Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel, for a cost that is cheaper than almost every other major streamer. For just $6.99 each month, users will get access do Disney’s complete library, along with original programs set in the universes of Marvel and Star Wars.

