Netflix Releases First Trailer for Warrior Nun TV Series

Over the past couple of years, Netflix has proven time and again that it can turn comic book properties into television hits. The Defenders Marvel franchise was incredibly successful during its run a while back, and Netflix has since churned out hits based on The Umbrella Academy and Locke and Key, both of which have been among the streamer's most popular originals. Netflix is hoping to keep the momentum going with its new comic-inspired series, Warrior Nun.

This series is based on the graphic novels by Ben Dunn, and follows a young woman who gets a new lease on life after seemingly dying. Once resurrected, she learns that a divine artifact has been embedded in her back and that she's now a part of a group of warrior nuns, who are tasked with ridding the world of demons. On Wednesday morning, Netflix released the trailer for Warrior Nun, and you can check it out at the top of the page!

Warrior Nun stars Alba Baptista as lead character Ava, Tristan Ulloa as Father Vincent, Kristina Tonteri-Young as Sister Beatrice, Lorena Andrea as Sister Lilith, Toya Turner as Shotgun Mary, and Thekla Reuten as Jillian Salvius. The series also stars Sylvia De Fanti as Mother Superion, Emilio Sakraya as J.C., Olivia Declan as Sister Camila, Joaquim De Almeida as Cardinal Duretti, May Simon Lifschitz as Chanel, Dimitri Abold as Randall, and Charlotte Vega as Zori.

You can check out the official synopsis for Warrior Nun below.

"Inspired by the Manga novels, Warrior Nun revolves around a 19 year-old woman who wakes up in a morgue with a new lease on life and a divine artifact embedded in her back. She discovers she is now part of an ancient order that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth, and powerful forces representing both heaven and hell want to find and control her."

What did you think of the trailer for Warrior Nun? Are you looking forward to the new Netflix series? let us know in the comments!

The first season of Warrior Nun arrives on Netflix on July 2nd.

