Netflix’s ‘Another Life’ Sci-Fi Series Adds ‘The Flash’ and ‘Shadowhunters’ Veterans

Jessica Camacho, best known to comics fans for her role on The CW’s The Flash, and Shadowhunters veteran Alexander Eling are among eight actors who just got cast in the forthcoming Netflix sci-fi series Another Life.

Camacho and Eling join A. J. Rivera (Grandfathered), Alex Ozerov (The Americans), Jake Abel (Dirty John), JayR Tinaco (Rake), Barbara Williams (Mayans MC) and Lina Renna (The 100) in the series from executive producer Aaron Martin (DeGrassi: The Next Generation).

Videos by ComicBook.com

The group join a number of previously-announced cast members, including Arrowverse veterans Katee Sackhoff (The Flash) and Tyler Hoechlin (Supergirl). The show is planned for ten episodes, although if it is a success, future seasons could presumably be picked up.

According to Deadline, who reported the casting, Another Life centers on astronaut Niko Breckinridge (Sackhoff) who is focused on searching for alien intelligence. She leads a crew on a mission to explore the genesis of an alien artifact. As Niko and her young crew investigate, they face unimaginable danger on what might very well be a one-way mission.

Camacho played Gypsy on The Flash, who came as an adversary and quickly became a love interest for Cisco. After playing a fairly significant role in season three, that role was scaled back in season four, with her father Breacher (Danny Trejo) playing a bigger part.

There is no word on whether Camacho might still be able to make the occasional trip to Vancouver to appear on The Flash, although one assumes it could be worked out if that is what the writers want.

For Eling, things are a little simpler, since Shadowhunters has officially been cancelled. While there is still some fan interest in reviving the series, it seems unlikely to continue at this point.

The Deadline story has all of the character breakdowns included. You can check those out below.

Eling is Javier Almanzar, a former hacker on board The Salvare as an expert in computer engineering. He doesn’t pull punches and, though he doesn’t say a lot, he always speaks his mind. Quick to perceive offense, this quality reveals his tendency to wear his impoverished childhood like a badge.

Camacho is Michelle Vargas. Michelle says it like it is, which you think would help her in her job as The Salvare’s communications expert. The problem is, she’s aggressive, she complains a whole lot, and she can rub people the wrong way. She’s also exciting to be around, because you never quite know what’s going to come out of her mouth.

Another Life is expected to start shooting soon. There is no word yet on when it will air.