Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender: Who Is Playing Toph Beifong?

Netflix's Geeked Week this year was jam-packed with not only animated announcements but the streaming service's live-action adaptations of animated favorites. While One Piece announced the casting of the live-action Crocodile and Nico Robin in the upcoming second season, Joe Manganiello and Lera Abova, Avatar: The Last Airbender also came out swinging. On top of giving bending fans their first look at Toph Beifong, the platform confirmed who will be taking on the role of the blind Earth Bender for season two. Following the earth-shattering announcement, we here at ComicBook.com wanted to take you through a deep dive on the new actress joining the Aang Gang.

For those who might not be as familiar with Avatar: The Last Airbender lore, Toph might not have sight but that fact doesn't stop her from becoming one of the greatest Earth Benders of all time. Looking to escape from her overprotective parents, Toph receives the perfect opportunity when Aang enlists her to help in his training. Becoming the Avatar's Earth Bending master, the young bender is perhaps the greatest Earth Bender to ever live, evolving to a point where she even learns how to bend metal. Needless to say, this role is one that Avatar fans have been highly anticipating in the live-action Netflix series.

(Photo: Netflix)

Who Plays Toph?

As announced during this year's Geeked Week. Netflix confirmed that young actress Miya Cech will be taking on the role. If you're unfamiliar with the parts that Cech has played in the past, one of her most prominent was in the romantic comedy Always Be My Maybe, the Disney television series The Santa Clauses, and Netflix's Beef. She has also had roles in Young Rock, Are You Afraid of The Dark, and more.

As for when bending fans can expect to see Cech take on the role, Netflix has remained tight-lipped regarding Avatar: The Last Airbender's second season release date. Production has begun on the live-action adaptation's return, which will focus far more on the Earth Kingdom as Aang and company continue to fight against the Fire Nation. Luckily, the runaway hit has already been confirmed for a third season, meaning that Netflix is planning to adapt the entirety of the original animated series.

(Photo: Nickelodeon)

Toph's Past, Present, And Future

In the original animated series, Toph's bending skills grew to wild levels as she was using metal bending in the series finale to fight against Ozai and the Fire Nation Army. Toph would return in the sequel series, The Legend of Korra, as an old woman, showing how her powers had increased by leaps and bounds since the original series. If you want a comic book series focusing on Toph's post Avatar: The Last Airbender adventures, you're in luck. Toph Beifong's Metalbending Academy was a Dark Horse comic released in 2021 and saw the blind Earth Bender taking on new students to impart her newfound knowledge.

For the upcoming Avatar Studios animated movie, Toph is set to return as an adult in 2026. Voiced by Dionne Quan, the Earth Bender is sure to be stronger than when we last saw her in the original series for this upcoming theatrical release. Aang: The Last Airbender is set to be released on January 30th, 2026.

Want to stay up to date on the world of bending, both in the animated and live-action worlds? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on your favorite benders and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.