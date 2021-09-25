Netflix’s Big Mouth Reveals Season 5 Premiere Date In New Teaser Poster

Netflix’s popular adult animated series Big Mouth is returning for the fifth season and now fans have a season premiere date to put on their calendars. Netflix shared the latest look at Big Mouth Season 5 with the release of a brand new poster for the series as well as revealed the series’ November 5th season premiere date as part of its TUDUM global fan event. In addition to the poster, which features Maury the Hormone Monster with tattooed knuckles reading “Love” and “Hate”, the series co-creator announced the premiere date during the event’s live stream.



Season 5 of Big Mouth will also feature guest stars Brandon Kyle Goodman, Keke Palmer, and Pamela Adlon. Created by Andrew Goldberg, Nick Kroll, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett, Big Mouth stars Kroll, John Mulaney, Maya Rudolph, and Jordan Peele. The series is an animated coming-of-age sitcom that follows a group of teens as they navigate their way through issues of puberty, sex, and all of the challenges therein. The series has already been renewed for Season 6 and a spinoff series, Human Resources, is in the works. Human Resources will focus on the various hormone monsters, shame wizards, and depression kitties that appear in the world of Big Mouth.

“You have these characters that represent a major force in the human condition,” Kroll previously said in a statement to Variety about the spinoff. “The challenge has been that these characters don’t only function according to the one thing they do professionally. The Logic Rock is filled with a lot of emotion and love and that defies his nature. Building out the characters in that complex way has been a joy.”



Big Mouth has been a critical success for Netflix. The series has garnered seven Primetime Emmy Award nominations and three wins since its debut in 2017 with two of those three wins going to Maya Rudolph for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance. Season 5 of the series is expected to explore a bit more about the kids advocating and becoming political, something series co-creator Mark Levin said at the USC Comedy Festival earlier this year (via Deadline), though Flackett said that the show wouldn’t be especially topical.



“It takes us a long time to make a season, so topical humor is really, really hard,” she said. “You can do something about political identity, like ‘I’m a Republican, I’m a Democrat, I’m a whatever,’ but I don’t think we could do anything [more specific]. Because we want the world to feel somewhat timeless, anyway.”



Season 5 of Big Mouth debuts November 5th on Netflix.