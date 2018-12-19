Netflix’s Carmen Sandiego Reveals First Look At Finn Wolfhard As Player

Netflix is bringing Carmen Sandiego back to the small screen in an all-new animated series, and now we have our first look at Finn Wolfhard‘s character Player.

Player is the right-hand man of the international thief Carmen Sandiego, and Wolfhard will be bringing the character to life in the new animated series. Fans know Wolfhard from his role in Stranger Things, and his time on that series and other projects actually led to some initial concern about taking the role, though he is thrilled he could make it happen.

“Voicing Player was cool because he provides really interesting exposition about the places and missions that Carmen gets into, but he’s also the intimate voice in her ear,” Wolfhard told PEOPLE. “At first, I was worried that because of my schedule the project would suffer from me recording separately from the rest of the cast.”

It ended up working out though, as the character is sort of a lone wolf anyway. “I realized that Player himself is isolated, and it made perfect sense,” Wolfhard said. “Plus, everywhere I recorded — in Vancouver, Atlanta and a couple of times in L.A. — people were so happy that Carmen and Player were coming back. I’m so proud to be a part of this.”

As you can see in the images, Player is surrounded by some impressive tech, able to do whatever Carmen needs on her next adventure, but he also has a basketball hoop around when things get a bit dull. With Carmen though, things rarely ever do.

You can check out the new images above and below.

As for the role, Wolfhard said the part of Player requires a “totally different skill set”, and he is thrilled to get to act opposite of Gina Rodriguez, who will be bringing Carmen Sandiego to life in the show.

“I have a pretty large and sometimes intense following on social media, and they were as much stoked for the project in general as thrilled for me to be working with Gina in particular,” Wolfhard said. “It’s all been very positive.”

Netflix describes the show as finding Carmen “back and ready for a new crop of international capers packed with thrilling adventure and intrigue. This fresh take presents an intimate look into Carmen’s past where viewers will not only follow her escapades but also learn who in the world is Carmen Sandiego and why she became a super thief.”

Netflix’s Carmen Sandiego hits the service in January of 2019.