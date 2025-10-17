Netflix’s Hit Thriller Show Returns (& It’s Easily One Of The Best Things To Stream Right Now)

Netflix’s streaming library is a vast collection of TV shows and movies, which can make it difficult to decide what to stream next. Movies and TV shows like KPop Demon Hunters, Monster: The Ed Gein Story, and Wayward Pines have been some of the most popular streaming options the past few weeks. Subscribers looking for a new show to binge-watch this weekend absolutely need to add Netflix’s best thriller series to their watchlist after it just returned for Season 3.

Netflix’s political thriller The Diplomat returned for its third season on October 16th, and it’s the perfect show to stream. The series was created by Debora Cahn and stars Keri Russell as Katherine “Kate” Wyler, a veteran U.S. diplomat who suddenly finds herself appointed as the ambassador to the United Kingdom. Set amid the backdrop of an emerging international crisis, she must juggle her new job and her turbulent marriage to a political star. In Season 3, Kate is caught in a whirlwind diplomacy crisis and must navigate a new administration and a deadly threat.

The Diplomat Is One of the Best Shows Currently on Netflix

Netflix has released more than just a few great original shows over the years, and The Diplomat just may be one of the best. The series holds an overall 91% critic score and 72% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and with the release of Season 3, the show has launched back into the streaming top 10, ranking No. 4 as of October 17th alongside other series like Monster: The Ed Gein Story, Boots, and No One Saw Us Leave. The show is led by strong performances from a cast that includes Russell, Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, and Rory Kinnear and is centered around an intricate high-drama plot that blends political thriller with personal drama and is filled with constant twists and high-stakes situations, making it easy to get sucked into.

Season 3 is only freshly streaming, but it’s already proving to be a hit. In addition to joining the top 10 streaming chart, the new batch of episodes holds a 94% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, but it’s too early for an audience consensus. The new season brings all of the best elements of the past two, including witty dialogue and great performances, while also shifting the focus to a new political landscape and delving deeper into the complex relationship between Kate and Hal.

Other TV Shows Now on Netflix

The Diplomat is one of several TV shows streaming on Netflix this month. Amid a rush of movie arrivals on October 1st, the streamer also added Halo Seasons 1 and 2, NCIS Seasons 18 and 19, and the first two seasons of The Way Home. October has also brought several new and returning Netflix originals, such as Love is Blind Season 9, Monster: The Ed Gein Story, True Haunting, and Boots.

