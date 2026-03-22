Netflix’s New Fantasy Series is Officially a Hit with Nearly 2 Million Views (& Fans Love it)

A tale of supernatural justice is sweeping Netflix right now, captivating viewers with its unique and interesting plot—a rare treat when most TV shows feel formulaic these days. This newly added K-drama is racking up the viewership numbers too, now sitting at an impressive 1.8 million views since its arrival on the platform and rising to the #7 spot on the Netflix Top 10 Most Watched list.

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Phantom Lawyer isn’t your average courtroom drama. The quirky series stars big names such as Lee Som, Yoo Yeon Seok, and Kim Kyun Nam, and centers on Sin I Rang, a lawyer who opened his practice in a home that once belonged to a shaman. Now able to see and speak with ghosts (who inhabit his body to speak through him), he teams up with Han Na Hyeon, a ruthless lawyer with a perfect track record. But after losing a case to I Rang, her life takes an unexpected turn, and she begins to believe that he can, in fact, speak with ghosts. Gradually, she opens up to him, healing from old wounds, and the two team up to get to the bottom of what really happened to their phantom clients.

Phantom Lawyer Isn’t Your Typical Fare

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Calling this series quirky is putting it lightly—but not in a way that should turn you off. It’s treading new ground with familiar Korean mythology, and fans can’t get enough, especially of the surprisingly beautiful cinematography used throughout. “The actors pull their weight and deliver exemplary performances as well. The show’s comedic timing and emotional depth are well-balanced, too. Although this is only the first episode, we are excited to see how the show progresses,” says critic Christine Kinori of Review Geek.

Phantom Lawyer blends genres in a fun, unexpected way, weaving your typical court procedural vibes with offbeat supernatural elements. And while the subject matter can get intense at times, a bit of levity is never far away, with each mood bolstered by the actors’ performances and the episode’s unique storylines. CDrama Review says, “Phantom Lawyer manages to balance several genres at once. The drama offers intense action scenes and satisfying justice-driven storytelling while also delivering emotional moments that explore the regrets and unfinished stories of the dead.” The series is full of potential, with a thousand different directions it can take as it unfolds, each as exciting as the last.

Do you have a favorite moment from Phantom Lawyer so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.