One of Gaming’s Most Popular Franchises Is Finally Getting a Netflix Movie

The past few years have given fans some of the best gaming adaptations ever on the big and small screens, with Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Fallout, The Last of Us, and the criminally underrated Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves instantly springing to mind. More adaptations are on the way, and one of those projects is adapting one of gaming’s most popular franchises for Netflix, though it’s likely not one you are expecting.

Netflix has a number of intriguing gaming adaptations on the way, and now it’s added one of the most unique projects to its slate. Netflix has announced that it is adapting Asmodee and Days of Wonder’s hit board game series Ticket to Ride, and the deal includes scripted and unscripted projects across film and TV. The first project on the slate though is a feature film written by Ben Mekler and Chris Amick, who will bring the mega-popular game to the screen for the very first time.

Ticket to Ride Is A Tabletop Staple, and Now It’s About To Finally Hit the Screen

If you’re not familiar with Ticket to Ride, the franchise has been a perennial favorite among board game fans, and the sales show that, as the game has sold more than 20 million copies and is available in over 30 languages. Ticket to Ride has entered the mainstream and pop culture space, as even those who aren’t as familiar with board games or the tabletop hobby in general have likely heard of Ticket to Ride.

Asmodee and Days of Wonder continue to iterate on the game’s trademark mechanics and have also taken the games all over the globe, with entries set in Japan, the United Kingdom, Poland, Paris, and Berlin. The franchise has also expanded with entries aimed at younger players, including Ticket to Ride: First Journey, Ticket to Ride: Europe: First Journey, and Ticket to Ride: Ghost Train, and the franchise also recently introduced its first legacy product with Ticket to Ride: Legacy.

Ticket to Ride tasks 2 to 5 players with completing as many routes as they can before the end of the game, and to complete these routes, you’ll need to not only obtain the right Train Cards, but you’ll also have to navigate the ever-changing map as other players claim tracks to complete their own routes.

As more routes are started and completed, the game gets even more challenging, so you’ll need to choose your routes and place your trains wisely as the game goes into its second half. Whoever scores the most points through completing routes wins the game, and each version of Ticket to Ride adds its own flavor to the formula.

How this will be turned into a movie is anyone’s guess, but we can’t wait to see what they come up with and how this franchise finally makes its big scene debut.

