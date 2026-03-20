Netflix’s Overlooked Pokemon Series Is Back With New Episodes at the Perfect Time

Make sure you have your Poké Ball handy, because Netflix is officially heading back into the world of Pokémon! The iconic pocket monster-catching franchise has spanned three decades and all forms of media to become a global cultural phenomenon that is showing no signs of slowing down. Fans can now stream new episodes of Netflix’s underrated Pokémon show, and the timing couldn’t be any better.

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As the franchise celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, Pokémon are getting treated to more episodes! The second part of Pokémon Horizons: Rising Hope, the third season of Pokémon Horizons: The Series, started streaming on Netflix on March 20th. The series shifts focus from Ash and Pikachu to a new generation of protagonists, Liko and Roy, who explore the world paired with Sprigatito and Fuecoco, respectively. In the new Season 3 episodes, the duo continue their journey as Rising Volt Tacklers, navigating the aftermath of their Laqua adventure, all while investigating a mysterious pink mist affecting Pokémon and confronting new challenges from the Explorers.

Pokémon Horizons Expands the Franchise Beyond the 27-Season Story of Ash Ketchum

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When Ash Ketchum left the Pokémon franchise in early 2023 following his crowning as world champion after a 26-year run, a massive, bittersweet void was left in the franchise. Ash’s departure marked the end of an era and left some doubts about whether the anime could maintain its long-term popularity and emotional core. Enter Pokémon Horizons, the franchise’s next generation that proved the series could successfully evolve beyond Ash and expand the story. Horizons was a necessary shift for Pokémon that allowed for fresh stories and new characters who offered a different lens to explore the world.

Pokémon Horizons doesn’t hold a Rotten Tomatoes score, but make no mistake, it’s well worth a watch for even original fans. The series’ shift away from the traditional episodic monster-of-the-week format and gym-battle formula of the original to a serialized, story-driven adventure allows for characters and their Pokémon to grow over time and a deeper lore and world exploration, making it a rewarding and captivating watch. That doesn’t mean that Horizons slacks on battles. There are plenty of those, and they’re strategic and tactical, focusing heavily on utilizing specific Pokémon abilities and game mechanics and highlighting the characters’ improved combat skill over time. The show also features pretty great villains, fun adventures, and a more modern anime aesthetic.

What’s New on Netflix?

Pokémon Horizons: Season 3—Rising Hope Part 2 is the latest addition to the Netflix Family lineup. Throughout March, the streamer has stocked other original titles like Gabby’s Dollhouse Season 13, Sesame Street Volume 2, and Unicorn Academy Secrets Revealed: Chapter 1. Outside of originals, the streamer has added other family-friendly additions such as Clifford the Big Red Dog, The Lego Movie, and Matilda.

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