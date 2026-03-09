5 Deadliest Pokémon to Run Into In Real Life

There’s no denying that most Pokémon are adorable little creatures that anyone would love to find in the wild. That said, they’re also dangerous and deadly battle beasts capable of incredibly powerful attacks. Fortunately, they attack other Pokémon most of the time, but imagine running into one IRL and getting blasted with its attacks. We took a look at as many Pokémon as possible and selected five of the more common varieties that would be absolutely terrifying to walk past in a park, as you’d have no defense without a Pokémon of your own, and they’re arranged in no particular order.

1) Gengar

Gengar

Gengar might be a bit cute at first, but this Ghost-type Pokémon is the embodiment of pure evil that loves to terrorize people, laughing all the while. Its entry in the Moon Pokédex spells out just how dangerous Gengar is to people: “It apparently wishes for a traveling companion. Since it was once human itself, it tries to create one by taking the lives of other humans.” The danger posed by Gengar is present in the Pokémon anime, when Ash and Pikachu are cast from their bodies, and while they manage to return, other, less fortunate passersby likely would have succumbed to Gengar’s deadly terror.

2) Espurr

Espurr

Espurr is the very definition of a cute Pokémon, but don’t take its look for granted, as it’s incredibly dangerous. This is due to the incredible psychic abilities that it has no control over, as its Y entry in the Pokédex explains, “It has enough psychic energy to blast everything within 300 feet of itself, but it has no control over its power.” That said, an Espurr isn’t the type of Pokémon to take out an entire group of people just because they’re standing within a 300-foot radius, but that doesn’t mean that it can’t, so you should give these adorable little guys plenty of space in the wild.

3) Pikachu

Pikachu

Pikachu is probably the most famous Pokémon, thanks to the anime and feature film Detective Pikachu, and the fact that they’re adorable doesn’t hurt. Pikachu are Electric-type Pokémon with the power to blast anything it comes upon, as indicated in its Ruby entry in the Pokédex: “Whenever Pikachu comes across something new, it blasts it with a jolt of electricity. If you come across a blackened berry, it’s evidence that this Pokémon mistook the intensity of its charge.” Humans aren’t particularly enamored with electricity, so passing by a Mouse Pokémon that doesn’t recognize you could mean a trip to the E.R. … or worse.

4) Inteleon

Inteleon

Inteleon is a Pokémon inspired by none other than James Bond, and it’s just as stealthy and deadly. Inteleon are Water-type Pokémon, and they shoot water, which doesn’t sound dangerous. Of course, its Shield Pokédex entry spells out why that’s a misconception: “Its nictitating membranes let it pick out foes’ weak points so it can precisely blast them with water that shoots from its fingertips at Mach 3.” To be clear, Mach 3 is 2,308 mph, and a SawJet, which is a type of saw that cuts using pressurized water, has a nozzle speed of … you guessed it, Mach 3! They can cut through granite, so what do you think happens to your skin and bones when an Inteleon sets its sights on you?

5) Mimikyu

Mimikyu

A Mimikyu might be one of the most unassuming little Pokémon around, but don’t let its somewhat sad look fool you; a Mimikyu is incredibly dangerous. These Ghost/Fairy-type Pokémon’s disguised form is deadly, as its Sun Pokédex entry explains, “Its actual appearance is unknown. A scholar who saw what was under its rag was overwhelmed by terror and died from the shock.” That’s what happens if you happen to take a peek at its true form, and if a sudden gust of wind lifts up the cloth, you’re not going to survive the night.

