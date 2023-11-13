Netflix's Queer Eye Losing One of Its Beloved Hosts After Season 8

Netflix's Queer Eye revival has become something of a phenomenon, tugging on the heartstrings of millions of viewers over the years. Unfortunately, it sounds like the series will be losing one of its Fab Five next year. Bobby Berk, who has been the series' Interior Design-focused co-host, announced via Instagram on Monday that he will be departing the series after its upcoming Season 8. Berk has been with the series since its inception, helping the subjects of Queer Eye episodes with renovating or redecorating their homes. A replacement for Berk has yet to be announced.

"To the Queer Eye Community who have become family to me," Berk's statement reads. "The love that I have received from you all over the last 6 years has been absolutely surreal. You have tuned in and been dedicated fans and together we were able to share the healing powers of design. I learned from you all about kindness, love and acceptance and that has changed my life for the better. The way you have embraced me and accepted me for who I am is something that l will truly carry with me for the rest of my life. Throughout these years, you, the die-hard fans of Queer Eye, have all shared so many stories with me about how the show has touched your lives and I could not be more grateful to each and every one of you for being brave enough to share your experiences. To all our wonderful, loving, amazing, and brave heroes there is so much I want to say, and so much gratitude I want to express to you all for letting me into your homes and hearts. It's all because of you that I've kept going all these years and each and every one of you have changed me for the better. I'm so very proud of all of you! Being able to help guide you to find the best version of yourselves is something I never took for granted and never will. It's with a heavy heart that I announce that season 8 will be my final season on Queer Eye. It's not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one. Although my journey with Queer Eye is over, my journey with you is not. You will be seeing more of me very soon. I love you all so so much and I'll meet you all in Nola for one final season. #foreverthefab5"

Is Queer Eye Renewed For Season 9?

Just after Berk's departure was announced, reports confirmed that Queer Eye has already been renewed for an upcoming ninth season on Netflix. While those new batch of episodes do not yet have a release date, we do know that Season 9 will move the series from New Orleans to Las Vegas.

At the moment, it is believed that fellow Queer Eye co-hosts Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France will continue to appear in Season 9.

What do you think of Bobby Berk leaving Queer Eye? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Season 8 of Queer Eye will debut exclusively on Netflix on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.