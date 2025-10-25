Netflix’s Returning Thriller Series Becomes Major Streaming Success With Over 30M Hours Viewed

Another day, another Netflix show rising to the top of the pile—this time with over 30 million hours watched. And each one is well deserved in our opinion. Political dramas can often run dry, either becoming overly sensationalized or lacking enough real substance to appeal to a broader audience. But that isn’t the case for this Netflix original top performer.

The Diplomat, a frankly underrated political drama starring Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, and Allison Janney, has aired its third season, and it was nothing short of devastating, packed with shocking and emotional moments that you won’t see coming. Each season has brought its own flair, from explosive finales and political intrigue to the dissolution of a marriage that rivals that of the dissolution of public national relations. It’s the kind of show that has something for most people. When asked about how the main characters should feel at the end of the season, creator Deborah Cahn said, “They should be worried. There’s plenty to worry about. It can be pretty chilling when you see who takes power and get the sense that they may be horrifically misusing it.”

The Diplomat Is Set Up For An Explosive Fourth Season

Season 4 has already been announced, so there’s no need to worry about being left in the familiar loop of “Will Netflix cancel my favorite show?”. When asked about what comes next for the show, Cahn said, “I’m so excited about Season 4. It’s going to be a lot of fun. We get to the end of a season and I always think, ‘Well, there’s no way that we can do this again.’ And then we dig back into it, and it’s like, ‘Oh my God, we have to keep going.’”

With season 4, we also get Allison Janney and Bradley Whitford coming back as now-President Penn and her first gentleman, as well as series regulars—some really special news for fans of The West Wing. Rufus Sewell, who plays (now) VP Hal Wyler, said, “Whether Kate and Hal are warring, whether they’re together, whether there’s other people, it’s fun for us, whatever’s happening.” And Keri Russell (Kate Wyler) agreed, saying that the “unraveling will be fun.”

All 3 seasons of The Diplomat are currently airing on Netflix, with the 4th set to begin production this fall.

