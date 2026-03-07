Netflix’s Weirdest New Fantasy Show Hits Top 10 Again (& Crosses Major Milestone)

It seems that nothing can stop this new K-drama on Netflix now that it’s gotten some steam. The series, which had to push back its initial debut by nearly a year due to network scheduling issues, is officially back on top, taking the #8 spot on the Netflix Top 10 Most Watched list and easily crossing a new milestone: it has officially surpassed 10 million hours viewed.

The series, titled No Tail to Tell, centers on a nine-tailed fox spirit named Eun-ho, who revels in the pleasures and vices of the human world. It doesn’t hurt that she is forced to deliberately avoid taking part in any good deeds to maintain her immortality, leaving more time for leisure and pleasure. Embracing her eternal life and youth, Eun-ho takes part in all the delightful things life has to offer, without being weighed down by moral obligations. But her luxurious life is thrown into chaos when world-class soccer player (and narcissistic jerk) Kang Si-yeol changes everything in the aftermath of a fateful accident. Eun-ho finds herself transformed into an ordinary human and is forced to navigate genuine emotion and responsibilities for the first time.

It’s Weird, Whimsical Fantasy at its Most Fun

No Tail to Tell can be summed up in one word: quirky. It’s not your typical fantasy fair, or even your usual K-drama (despite not being the first to center on the nine-tailed fox spirit). Critic Joel Keller of Decider says, “No Tail To Tell has fantasy, a little bit of whimsy, and a redemption story that should set it apart from other Korean romantic comedies.” And fans of the genre agree, loving the whimsy and silliness that sets it apart without eliminating the drama and tension required to push the narrative forward.

“The vibe is very relaxed and comforting – the kind of show you’d enjoy after a long day at work. The characters are easy to like, and the actors do a great job bringing warmth and charm to their roles. The pacing fits the rom-com style well, giving the story space to settle without feeling rushed,” said one viewer, highlighting the aspects of the show that make it easy to sink into compared to some other K-drama fantasy series. The plot itself is taut and fast-paced, and the chemistry between the leads leaves fans wanting more, despite the personalities the characters bring to their journey.

All in all, No Tail to Tell is proving itself to be a great, cozy watch—a perfect K-drama for fans new to the genre to dip their toe in with.

Do you have a favorite moment from No Tail to Tell?