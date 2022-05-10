Never Let Me Go TV Series in Development at FX

✖

The world of Kazuo Ishiguro's Never Let Me Go might be headed to television. On Monday, it was announced (via Variety) that FX is developing a series adaptation of Ishiguro's 2005 science fiction novel, which was previously adapted to a film in 2010. The series would be executive produced by Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich, who produced the original film. The Nevers and Humans alum Melissa Iqbal would is reportedly writing the project.

Never Let Me Go is set in an alternate history, following a love triangle between Kathy, Ruth, and Tommy, three young people who have known each other since their early days in boarding school. The trio eventually learns that they are actually clones, and they are destined to die from their organs being harvested -- something that can only be delayed if they can prove that they're in love. The film originally starred Andrew Garfield, Carey Mulligan, and Keira Knightley, and was directed by Mark Romanek with a script from Alex Garland.

"I do get [reactions to the film] pretty often," Romanek explained to ComicBook.com in 2020. "I think the people that did manage to see the film connected with it very, very powerfully, and it really tended to really cut them emotionally in a cathartic good way. I would have people still come up to me, utter strangers, and they'll give me a hug. Because something about that movie moved them deeply enough to make reconnections with their friends and family, or people that they feel they've maybe neglected emotionally in some sense. And it became important for them, but it's hard to take a lot of credit for it because it was a very collaborative effort with [screenwriter] Alex [Garland] and I, and the producers, and my team."

"But it's also based on this utterly brilliant and deeply beautiful conception of [the novel's writer] Kazuo [Ishiguro]," Romanek continued. "And our goal was just to make Kazuo happy, to feel like we didn't f-ck up his great book, and make a good adaptation. When he was pleased with it, I think we were all very pleased. And then, it didn't do the business that we wanted it to do, but it certainly hit people very deeply that got to see it. I'm very proud of that, and of the beautiful, incredible ensemble of great acting in that. It's just amazing how lucky we were with that cast."

