New Agatha All Along Trailer Released at D23

Agatha Harkness is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+ this Halloween season, and as part of the Friday night D23 events Marvel Studios has unveiled the official trailer for the upcoming series after stars Kathryn Hahn and Aubrey Plaza conjured up chaos with a live performance of a song from the series, continuing the titular character’s musical presence in the wider franchise. Created by Jac Schaeffer, the next Marvel live-action release is a spinoff series from the 2021 series WandaVision. Agatha All Along premieres on Disney+ September 18th with two episodes, the series comprising of nine episodes total.

Joining Hahn and Plaza in Agatha All Along is a cast including Patti LuPone, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili and Debra Jo Rupp.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“She took every little bit of power I had,” Hahn says as Agatha in the newly released official trailer. “I’m assembling a coven. We gotta get back on top. I’m gonna walk the road. Join me.”

Despite warnings that follow Agatha’s statement, it’s clear the journey down the Witch’s Road will be the primary catalyst of events for the series. In Agatha All Along, the titular character finds herself devoid of powers after a teen (likely Wanda’s son Billy, otherwise known as Wiccan) breaks her from a spell (the very one cast on her by the Scarlet Witch herself, Wanda Maximoff, at the end of WandaVision) and directs her to face a perilous gauntlet of trials known as Witches’ Road. Check out the spooky trailer for yourself below:

Schaeffer, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum and Mary Livanos serve as executive producers for the series, with Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg, and Gandja Montiero all serving as directors for Agatha All Along.

Locke recently teased his mysterious character more, stating “He’s a familiar; he’s like the assistant to the coven. Teen is a big fan of witchcraft and witches, so for him to be taken under Agatha Harkness’ wing and form a coven and go down the Witches’ Road is his dream. He’s fanboy-esque, and in his element. Which is very fun — because I was [too]!”

As for who Locke’s character is officially and how Agatha will fare against the Witch’s Road, Marvel fans will have to wait to see what the series has to offer a bit longer ahead of the September 19th premiere.