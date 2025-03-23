New Alien: Earth Clip Is Absolutely Terrifying (And We’re All In)

A new preview for Alien: Earth dropped on Saturday, and the xenomorph’s violence is played off so casually that it’s absolutely horrifying. The scene is very reminiscent of the original Alien, which makes sense since this series will be a prequel set about two years before Ripley’s original fight for survival. We see the inside of a ship with the same retro-style technology as the original movie, but things aren’t going as well here as they did on the Nostromo. This seems to be the inciting incident for the whole show, which is expected to premiere sometime this summer on FX on Hulu.

The logline for Alien: Earth reads, “When a space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s biggest threat.” From the looks of it, this clip depicts the last moments of that vessel before its fateful crash. It shows man at the ship’s computer controls coldly ignoring the pleas of a young woman banging at the door as a xenomorph approaches her. This mirrors the scene in the original movie where Ripley uncovers Ash’s secret conversations with the computer, Mother.

All this seems to indicate that the person at the controls is a “sythentic,” or an android, just like Ash. He also seems to have been given secret instructions to keep the xenomorph alive and bring it to Earth, even if it cost the lives of the crew, damage to the ship, or his own life. The computer ominously predicts their crash trajectory on humanity’s home world.

After this scene ends, we see some of the same footage from FX and Hulu’s recent teaser video for their entire 2025 slate. That includes an aerial shot of a valley — presumably where the ship will crash — as well as a tactical response team moving through the area, and a xenomorph screeching into a terrified victim’s face. However, we also get a couple of new shots, which are close-ups of new characters we haven’t met yet.

The hype is building, but they’re leaving the big questions about Alien: Earth unanswered. If this show is a prequel to the original 1979 film, we have to assume that the xenomorph is contained or killed, as Earth doesn’t seem to be overrun with xenomorphs in later films including Aliens and Alien: Resurrection. That doesn’t leave this show completely devoid of stakes, however. We have to wonder what this encounter means for Weyland-Yutani Corp and how it influences the company’s future decisions.

The biggest question, of course, is the release date. So far, FX and Hulu have only said that Alien: Earth will premiere sometime in the summer. Check back for more details as they become available, and in the meantime, many of the Alien titles are streaming now on Hulu.