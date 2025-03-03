First Official Alien: Earth Footage Released (Including a Look at the Xenomorph)

We got our very first look at Alien: Earth on Sunday night, but we didn’t see much. Footage from the upcoming prequel series was included in a teaser for all of the FX Networks’ shows, including new and returning shows. The whole thing was just over a minute, and the Alien footage is about six seconds long on its own. Still, it shows us the terrifying sight of a xenomorph on our home planet — something that the main series has never done in over five decades. The clip also includes an ominous line in voice-over, saying, “When the monsters come, all you can do is scream.”

Alien: Earth is a prequel set about two years before the events of the original Alien movie, so it’s especially unnerving to see a xenomorph on our home planet here. The clip we got on Sunday night during the Oscars starts with an establishing shot of earth from space, followed by a shot from inside a spacecraft, where the stasis pods are opening up just like in the film. We then see a team of heavily armed soldiers walking cautiously through some tall grass, followed by a look at three of the show’s stars in a wooded area. These appear to be Sydney Chandler as Wendy, Alex Lawther as CJ, and Lily Newmark in an unnamed role.

The next shot is an aerial view of a secluded valley — perhaps the site of this crash landing. Finally, we get to the xenomorph. we see fingers trailing slime from an face-hugger egg followed by a glimpse of Timothy Olyphant as the synthetic, Kirsh, then we see the soldiers entering a cave. The last shot is a xenomorph snarling into someone’s face, but we can’t tell who.

According to FX and Hulu, Alien: Earth begins with a spacecraft crash-landing on earth and being discovered by “a young woman and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers.” They unwittingly find themselves “face-to-face with the planet’s biggest threat.” The distributors also provided some character descriptions — Wendy is “a woman who has the body of an adult and consciousness of a child,” while Kirsh is her “synthetic mentor and trainer.” CJ is a soldier, we also know that Sandra Yi Sendcindiver has a recurring role as “a senior member of the Weyland-Yutani Corporation.”

Alien: Earth saw production delays caused by both the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2023 Hollywood labor strikes, but it finally wrapped filming in July of 2024. It is expected to premiere on Hulu sometime this summer, but an exact release date has not been set yet. For now, fans online are picking apart every frame of this preview, so it’s safe to say the show has found an eager audience.