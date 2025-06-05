Full Alien: Earth Trailer Finally Released (And It Looks Nuts)

The full-length trailer for Noah Hawley’s highly anticipated FX series, Alien: Earth, has officially been unleashed, providing audiences with their best look yet at the terrifying new chapter in the iconic sci-fi horror saga. This fresh glimpse into the upcoming show, helmed by the acclaimed creator of Fargo and Legion, suggests an action-packed narrative that brings the xenomorph threat directly to humanity’s home turf. In addition, the Alien: Earth trailer promises to delve into a world grappling with corporate overreach, advanced artificial intelligence, and the horrifying reality of extraterrestrial lifeforms, showcasing the ambitious scale of the first live-action TV spinoff of the Alien franchise.

The newly released trailer for Alien: Earth plunges viewers directly into the series’ high-stakes narrative, offering substantial insights into the characters and the core catastrophe that guides the plot. For starters, we get a significant look at Boy Kavalier (Samuel Blenkin), the ambitious CEO of Prodigy Corporation, a dominant force in the corporate-controlled Earth of 2120. Central to his endeavors is the groundbreaking creation of Wendy (Sydney Chandler), a sophisticated synthetic hybrid infused with human consciousness, representing a new frontier in artificial life.

After showcasing Wendy’s creation, the trailer dramatically depicts the inciting incident that sets the story in motion. A Weyland-Yutani deep space research vessel, the USCSS Maginot, mysteriously crashes directly into Prodigy City. Driven by a mix of corporate opportunism and the desire to secure potentially invaluable assets from the wreckage, Kavalier dispatches Wendy to the crash site. She is shown leading a heavily armed team of tactical soldiers to investigate the downed spacecraft, a mission that quickly spirals into a fight for survival. What Wendy and her team uncover inside the Maginot is far more terrifying than anyone could have anticipated.

The Alien: Earth trailer reveals that the Weyland-Yutani ship was transporting a horrifying collection of five invasive alien species. Among these, the instantly recognizable facehuggers make their presence known, promising the visceral body horror the franchise is celebrated for. However, the scope of the threat is significantly broadened, as glimpses of other dangerous life forms are teased, including one that appears as a large, floating, jellyfish-like organism. This revelation confirms that Alien: Earth will not rely solely on the iconic xenomorph but will explore a more diverse ecosystem of extraterrestrial nightmares.

Alien: Earth Present a Universe of Horrors Beyond the Xenomorph

The decision to introduce multiple alien species in Alien: Earth is a bold move by creator Hawley, signaling an ambition to expand the lore of the beloved Alien universe. While the xenomorph remains the undisputed icon of the franchise, the presence of other invasive species aboard the crashed Weyland-Yutani ship allows the series to explore different kinds of extraterrestrial biology, predatory behaviors, and unique forms of terror, preventing the show from relying solely on familiar xenomorph encounters. The floating jellyfish-like creature glimpsed in the trailer is just one example, suggesting that Hawley and his team have delved into creating new and unsettling alien designs that can stand alongside H.R. Giger’s original masterpiece.

The revelation that the USCSS Maginot was carrying samples of five different invasive species also raises significant questions about Weyland-Yutani’s activities just prior to the Nostromo incident, which happens two years after Alien: Earth, according to canon. It implies that the corporation’s interest in alien life forms was already deeply entrenched in its unethical practices, possibly extending far beyond the specific xenomorph species encountered on LV-426. This detail could recontextualize the infamous Special Order 937, suggesting it might have been part of a much larger corporate endeavor to acquire and weaponize various forms of extraterrestrial life.

Alien: Earth is set to premiere with a two-episode drop on Tuesday, August 12th, simultaneously on Hulu at 8 p.m. ET and on the FX linear channel at 8 p.m. ET/PT. International audiences can stream the premiere on Disney+ the same day.

