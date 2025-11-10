New Batman Series Arrives On Prime Today

A new Batman animated TV show has released today on Amazon Prime Video. He may call himself the Dark Knight, but Batman is far more than that; the iconic vigilante has been reinvented countless times, with every new iteration shining a different light on his character. This year alone introduced a version of Batman designed as a champion of the ancient Aztecs, in Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires. But now, today, another unique take on the Dark Knight has just been revealed.

Created by Mike Roth and Jase Ricci, Bat-Fam is an animated comedy spinning out of 2023’s Merry Little Batman movie. It stars Yonas Kibreab as Damian Wayne, Bruce Wayne’s son, who is eager to live up to his father’s legacy and prove himself a hero. Luke Wilson plays the more comedic take on Batman himself, a father figure who’s struggling to adapt to this new life.

Bat-Fam is a Very Different Take on the Dark Knight

Bat-Fam‘s title sequence alone makes it clear that this is a unique take on Batman. In the comics, Damian Wayne is an intense teenager who is convinced he has to live up to the mantle of Batman on the one hand, and his al Ghul legacy on the other. The essential core of the character is still there in Bat-Fam, but it’s been switched up significantly, making him a lot more like a typical child. The would-be next Batman is essentially a self-insert for younger viewers, so they can get to imagine they too were living in Gotham City, having fun adventures alongside Batman and the rest of his Bat-Fam.

Bat-Fam is also notable for featuring Haley Tju as Claire Selton, the former supervillain Volcano who has been physically rejuvenated into a 12-year-old. The character is an established one from the DCAU who made the jump into comics, but she’s never been star of the show in quite this way. There’s an entertaining dynamic between Volcano and Damian Wayne, with Damian excited to have a potential sister living in Wayne Manor with him, while Volcana fears she needs to prove herself to Batman if she’s going to stay there. Matters aren’t helped by the ghost fo Ra’s al Ghul (played by Michael Benyaer), who’s determined to haunt Batman.

Bat-Fam is certainly a fresh, unique take on the mythology of Batman and his great allies, making it well worth checking out. All ten episodes of Bat-Fam are available now on Prime Video.

