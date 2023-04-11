New Girl: Where to Stream the Series After Netflix Departure

This weekend saw yet another beloved sitcom leave the Netflix streaming roster. New Girl has been a staple on the streamer for some time now, filling the comedy void for a lot of folks that were disappointed by the departures of Friends, The Office, Parks & Recreation, and several other sitcoms. Now, New Girl has unfortunately followed suit. All seven seasons of the popular series have left Netflix — seemingly for good — but that doesn't mean the episodes are very hard to find online.

New Girl may not be on Netflix anymore, having left the streamer on Sunday, but the series will soon be found on two different streaming services. The FOX series is heading to both Hulu and Peacock, where every episode will be available to stream with a subscription.

The only caveat at this time is that there is a little gap between streamers for New Girl. The series won't be added to Hulu or Peacock until April 17th, leaving it off of all services for just one week.

Debuting in 2011, New Girl stars Zooey Deschanel as a woman who finds herself in need of a new living situation after she catches her longtime boyfriend cheating. She ends up moving into a loft with three guys she doesn't know and quickly becomes a part of the gang. The series also stars Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, Hannah Simone, Lamorne Morris, and Damon Wayans Jr.

Created by Elizabeth Merriwether, New Girl ran for seven seasons from 2011 to 2018, airing a total of 146 episodes. The series had a number of high profile guest stars over the years, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Rob Reiner, Megan Fox, Dermot Mulroney, Justin Long, Lizzy Caplan, Brenda Song, Olivia Munn, Linda Cardellini, Josh Gad, J.J. Watt, Taylor Swift, and Prince.

With New Girl leaving, Netflix will be very short on acquired sitcoms going forward. The streamer does currently have Seinfeld available on its roster, as well as Dan Harmon's cult TV hit Community. The latter, however, isn't exclusive to Netflix, as several other streamers also have the complete series available for subscribers.