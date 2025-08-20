New South Park Episodes Schedule Confirmed by Comedy Central

Screw you guys, South Park is going bi-weekly. For nearly 30 years, series creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have written, directed, and voiced new episodes of their topical satire on a six-day schedule — often delivering episodes to Comedy Central at the last minute (as chronicled in the 2011 documentary 6 Days to Air: The Making of South Park). But with the return to regular episodes following the COVID-era specials and a shortened 26th season in 2023, South Park season 27 has been skipping every other week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After Wednesday’s Towelie-centric “Sickofancy” episode — which follows the stoner to “the perfect place for a towel,” a militarized Washington D.C. — South Park will be off on Aug. 27.

When Is the Next New Episode of South Park Season 27?

Comedy Central confirms that season 27 will continue with its all-new fourth episode on Wednesday, Sept. 3, and the season will reach the midway point with a fifth new episode scheduled to premiere Sept. 17 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central.

Post-premiere, the 10-episode season will continue to roll out every other Thursday on Paramount+.

Season 27 premiered July 23 with “Sermon on the ‘Mount,” which marked the biggest season premiere share on Comedy Central since 1999 and a 68% increase over 2023’s “Cupid Ye” season 26 premiere. The viral episode reached nearly 6 million cross-platform viewers across Paramount+ and Comedy Central, and was the most social episode in the show’s 28-year, 329-episode run.

During a recent appearance at San Diego Comic-Con in July, Parker and Stone reflected on how the show’s “pilot” — the Jesus vs. Santa short “The Spirit of Christmas” — went viral “before viral existed.”

“There was no ‘viral’ anything,” Parker said. “The internet was just coming about when we were came out, and the VHS of ‘Spirit of Christmas’ is what went viral. It just went crazy. Everyone knew this VHS, meanwhile, Matt and I were sleeping on people’s couches in LA trying to get meetings.”

Parker continued, “It got so big and it got around to us all the way that we were at some random party and these guys were like, ‘Watch this video.’ They put it on, and we’re like, ‘We did that,’ because no one put their names on it. They’re like, ‘Shut up, we met the guys that did this.’ Apparently, there were these other guys going around town saying they had done it and pitching it and getting jobs. And then we ended up proving that we did it, and then [South Park happened].”

In 2021, Paramount and MTV Entertainment Studios announced it extended South Park to season 30, which will air on Comedy Central through 2027. New South Park season 27 episodes premiere every other Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central and are available to stream the next day on Paramount+.