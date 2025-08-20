South Park Preview Brings Back Fan-Favorite Character After Five Years

Play video

South Park’s twenty-seventh season is in full swing, and the first two episodes have been making serious headlines in record time. Poking fun at the current administration of the United States, Trey Parker and Matt Stone are preparing to unveil their third episode, which looks as though it is returning to this well. With episode three releasing a new preview focusing on Washington, D.C., a classic South Park character is front and center, returning to the screen after almost five years away from the series. The creative Comedy Central duo hasn’t pulled any punches yet, so buckle up for this character comeback.

Towelie is set to return to South Park for the first time in around five years, with the anthropomorphic towel wandering into Washington, D.C. in the new trailer. The last time we saw Towelie make an appearance in the animated series was in 2020’s “Credigree Weed St. Patrick’s Day Special,” in which the towel attempted to help Randy Marsh with his hilarious business. Towelie has had a long history in the series, first appearing in the eighth episode of season five, so he has had a long history with the boys. As for what he’s up to in this latest episode, we’ll see when the installment airs on Comedy Central later today, Wednesday, August 20th.

South Park’s Big Comeback

South Park’s twenty-seventh season might have been mired in controversy to start, but the Paramount-backed animated series has seen some of the biggest ratings in the show’s history. The current season’s second episode, for example, “Got a Nut,” was the fourth highest viewed show for its timeslot, proving that there is still a major audience tuning into the sleepy Colorado town. This is made even more surprising by the fact that the episodes have seen delays thanks to Parker and Stone needing more time to work on each installment.

South Park’s recent success should be good news for Paramount, as the company put a lot into the show’s recent return. Following a legal battle with Warner Bros Discovery for the streaming rights, Parker and Stone were in a legal battle of their own with Skydance, eventually seeing the parties involved coming to an agreement. The South Park creators netted $1.5 billion to produce five more years of episodes, with ten slated for each year. This is great news for fans of the series as it means we at least have around fifty more episodes to look forward to in the future, should it not be canceled first, thanks to the show’s controversial subject matter.

South Park has changed quite a bit since it first premiered all the way back in 1997, but its crude humor and ability to poke fun at current events have only become sharper over time. With Towelie finally returning in the episode “Sickofancy,” it will be interesting to see if Stone and Parker will bring back any other characters from the show’s past and whether they will also have some commentary to share.