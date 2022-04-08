First Lady Jill Biden To Appear On Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2022

First Lady Jill Biden is set to appear on Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2022. The network announced today that she would be giving a special message to military children for Month of the Military Child. In her speech, she’s reported to be focusing on resiliency among youth, and encouraging kids to learn, grow, and give back to their communities. Service has been a part of the Kids’ Choice Awards for years now. It’s also well-worn tread for First Ladies and Presidents to appear in the past. 45 military children will be attending the show as a part of a partnership with the Elizabeth Dole Foundation and the Armed Services YMCA. So, the kids will have a front row seat for all their favorite celebrities, musical acts, and of course, the sliming.

“The First Lady has long proven her commitment to youth and to families and we are so honored to have her on this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards,” said Marva Smalls, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Inclusion and Executive Vice President, Public Affairs. “Whether as an educator, mother, grandmother or champion of military families, Dr. Biden’s compassion and advocacy have been a defining characteristic throughout her time in public service.”

Miranda Cosgrove and Rob Gronkowski will also be on-hand to host the Kids’ Choice Awards this year! “The Kids’ Choice Awards is such a unique show with tons of energy, superstars and of course, lots of slime,” Cosgrove offered. “Nickelodeon has always been my family and to co-host this iconic show alongside Gronk will be a blast!”

Gronkowski added, “I’ve always been a kid at heart so co-hosting the slimiest award show of the year will be an extraordinary time for me. I’m looking forward to bringing the fun that I have on and off the field to kids at home!”

The event will also feature performances by Kid Cudi and Jack Harlow. “I can’t believe my late 30-something butt gets to party at the Kids’ Choice Awards! I grew up loving Nickelodeon and it’s been a dream of mine to get slimed,” Cudi said in a statement. “Can’t wait to perform my new single from Sonic the Hedgehog 2, “Stars in the Sky,” along with a special tune dedicated to all the dreamers out there who might be struggling in life. This one’s for you!”

