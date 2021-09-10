Nickelodeon Teaming Up With NFL For Weekly NFL Slimetime Series

Nickelodeon is teaming up with the NFL for a weekly NFL Slimetime series. Last year’s coverage of the Wild Card round was a rousing success. Fans poured into social media to share their thoughts about the slime-themed end zone and the SpongeBob SquarePants filters used during the game. Surprisingly, Mitch Trubisky won the inaugural NVP. Now, people are left to wonder if there will be another winner. Nate Burleson and Dylan Gilmer of Young Dylan will be aboard to host. There will be 23 episodes focusing on highlights, game footage, interviews with players, and guest appearances from Nick stars. Week 2 sees the premiere on Wednesday, September 15th at 7 PM ET. You can also stream NFL Slimetime on Paramount+.

https://twitter.com/CBSSports/status/1436366393537187846?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

CBS Sports Chairman Sean McManus said, “Together with Nickelodeon, CBS Sports is cultivating the next generation of NFL fans. Our inaugural NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon was an outstanding display of the power and the ability of ViacomCBS to continue to reach broader and younger audiences. We are thrilled to team up with the NFL and Nickelodeon this season, offering kids and families a full season of unique and unparalleled NFL content, including our second edition of the NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon.”

“Our coverage of the NFL Wild Card game was literally a game-changer in so many ways, and the sensational response absolutely proved there’s huge demand for sports content with the kind of kids and family point of view that only Nickelodeon can deliver,” Shawn Robbins, the executive producer mentioned. “In this next stage of our tremendous partnership with the NFL and CBS Sports, we’re going to raise the bar again and help innovate sports programming to bring the whole family together for one-of-a-kind viewing experiences.”

CBS Sports spoke to Noah Eagle, Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, Lex Lumpkin, and Nate Burleson, last year during the Wild Card Round.

Eagle explained, “This is a perfect opportunity to captivate a new audience of sports fans and football fans, while being a family-friendly broadcast, so that the family can watch it all as a single unit, and have fun. It’s going to be a blend of sports, entertainment, laughs, joy, all of the above, and we’re expecting a good game as well, which doesn’t hurt.”

“We’re breaking it down in a way that everyone can understand whether you’re nine, or whether you’re 32, you can still have fun watching this broadcast,” Green continued. “I feel like adults are really going to enjoy this as well because we are still giving that information that you do need during the game. But we’re also putting it in a really interesting and really unique way.”

