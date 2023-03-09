Netflix's The Night Agent Trailer Released

A new action thriller series is making its way to Netflix this spring. The Night Agent, based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, is coming to television courtesy of The Shield's Shawn Ryan. The series tells the story of low-level FBI Agent whose main job is to sit in the basement of the White House and watching over a phone that never rings. Eventually, that phone does ring, and puts the agent in the middle of a wild and dangerous conspiracy.

All 10 episodes of The Night Agent's debut season will arrive on Netflix on March 23rd. While that date is still a couple of weeks away, the first footage is already here. You can watch the full trailer for The Night Agent below!

Netflix's The Night Agent Cast

Here's the main cast of Netflix's The Night Agent, along with a description of each of their characters:

Gabriel Basso plays PETER SUTHERLAND, a low level FBI Agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning an emergency hotline for American spies. When a call comes in from a terrified civilian, Rose Larkin, Peter must protect Rose and work with her to uncover the conspiracy that threatens to rock the nation.

Luciane Buchanan plays ROSE LARKIN, a young tech CEO who has fallen on hard times and has retreated to her aunt and uncle's house to reassess her life. When assassins come for her aunt and uncle, Rose learns they were not who they pretended to be, and barely escaping, finds herself with Peter, running for their lives.

Hong Chau (The Whale, Watchmen) plays DIANE FARR, the President's powerhouse Chief of Staff and loyal defender.

Sarah Desjardins (Yellowjackets, Riverdale) plays MADDIE REDFIELD, the teenage daughter of the Vice President who is looking to escape his shadow.

Fola Evans-Akingbola (Call My Agent, Black Mirror) plays CHELSEA ARRINGTON, the hardworking head of the Vice President's daughter's security detail, overseeing a group of male agents.

Eve Harlow (NeXT, The 100) plays ELLEN, an unpredictable killer whose impulses come at a cost.

Enrique Murciano (Bloodline, Father of the Bride 2) plays BEN ALMORA, the measured, steady hand who guides the Secret Service in the White House.

Phoenix Raei (Clickbait, Stateless) plays DALE, Ellen's partner -- in violence and in love.

DB Woodside (Lucifer, 24) plays ERIK MONKS, who returns to the Secret Service after a long hiatus, prepared to earn back the trust and respect of the institution he serves.

What did you think of the trailer for The Night Agent? Let us know in the comments!