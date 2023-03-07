Netflix Announces New Comedy Starring Ted Danson From The Good Place Creator

The creator and star of The Good Place are getting back together for a brand new TV series on Netflix. Michael Schur, who co-created Parks and Recreation and Brooklyn Nine-Nine before bringing The Good Place to TV, is developing a show for Netflix based on The Mole Agent. For the new series, Schur is turning to Ted Danson to once again lead the way in front of the camera. Danson starred opposite Kristen Bell in all four seasons of The Good Place.

Based on the Oscar-nominated documentary, The Mole Agent tells the story of a private investigator that is looking into claims of elder abuse at a nursing home. He then hires an older man to pose as a mole in the senior living facility and help find out if there is any truth to the allegations. Danson will play the role of Charles, the man hired as the mole.

On Tuesday, Netflix announced that it had ordered eight episodes of the new series, which doesn't yet have an official title. Schur will executive produce for Fremulon, alongside production partner Morgan Sackett. David Miner executive produces for 3 Arts Entertainment while Maite Alberdi and Marcela Santibanez executive produce for Micromundo Producciones. Julie Goldman and Christopher Clements are executive producers for Motto Pictures.

What's Coming to Netflix?

The new series from Mike Schur and Ted Danson was just ordered by the Netflix, so it will be a while before we see the show make it to the streamer's lineup. There's currently no timetable for exactly when Netflix expects it to be released. That said, the service does have quite a few exciting titles on the way in the near future.

The month of March will be a sizable one for Netflix, starting with the release of new episodes of You later this week, completing the show's fourth season. On that same day (March 10th), Netflix will be releasing Luther: Fallen Sun, the follow-up film to the acclaimed Luther series starring Idris Elba. Later in the month, the second season of Shadow & Bone arrives, followed by Murder Mystery 2.

