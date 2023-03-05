Netflix's Florida Man Gets Trailer and Premiere Date

Over the years, there has been one type of person who can guarantee a good headline, and that's the "Florida man." From something fun and wholesome like seeing Spider-Man: No Way Home 292 times to some extremely gross and abhorrent behavior, you can always count on the men of the Sunshine State to create an eye-catching news story. Now, the concept of the "Florida man" is being turned into a show for Netflix. The first trailer for Florida Man was released this week, and it stars Jungle Cruise's Edgar Ramirez.

"Murder. Manhunts. Manatees. FLORIDA MAN, a new Netflix limited series from creator Donald Todd (Ugly Betty, This Is Us), follows a struggling ex-cop (Edgar Ramírez) who is forced to return to his home state of Florida to find a Philly mobster's runaway girlfriend. What should be a quick gig becomes a wildly spiraling journey into buried family secrets, and an increasingly futile attempt to do the right thing in a place where so much is wrong," the trailer description reads.

The show will run for seven episodes and also feature Otmara Marrero, Anthony LaPaglia, Abbey Lee, Lex Scott Davis, Emory Cohen, Clark Gregg, Isaiah Johnson, Paul Schneider, and Lauren Buglioli. You can check out the trailer below:

"Sooooo happy about this one! I really hope you will enjoy it as much as we did making it!" Ramirez shared on Instagram when the trailer dropped.

How Did Edgar Ramirez Feel About Playing a Disney Villain?

While fans wait to see Edgar Ramirez take on the role of "Florida man," there's another huge part he's gotten to play: Disney villain. While speaking to ComicBook.com about his role in Jungle Cruise, the actor talked about joining the iconic lineup of Disney characters.

"It's incredible how Disney has been able to shape the model, our taste, and our love for movies through our history, and through so many generations," the actor shared. "So that's why it feels so special to be part of a movie that is based on the most iconic ride, from the most iconic entertainment universe in the history, which is Disney. It's really amazing for me, it's really special. And to be here... I was on the ride for the first time last night...Right after the premiere, that I saw the movie for the first time, I came with some of my closest friends and with my family, we were on the ride. I mean, we did it for the first time last night. So it is all very... It is all like a fantasy, the whole thing."

Florida Man hits Netflix on April 13th.