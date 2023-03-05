Hunger Games Movies Taking Over Netflix Top 10

The start of March saw a beloved film franchise join Netflix's streaming lineup. It wasn't advertised prior to the month beginning, but Netflix took to social media on the morning of March 1st to announce that all four Hunger Games movies had been added to the roster. The announcement was met with plenty of excitement from fans and Netflix subscribers have quickly been flocking to the Jennifer Lawrence-led franchise since the films were added.

Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list shows three of the four films in the Hunger Games series charting for the streaming service. That means nearly a third of the current Netflix Top 10 is made up of movies in the same franchise.

The Hunger Games comes in at number four on Sunday list, followed by The Hunger Games: Catching Fire in fifth and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 in ninth. The final film in the series, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2, was on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list late last week.

You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 19 below!