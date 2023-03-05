Hunger Games Movies Taking Over Netflix Top 10
The start of March saw a beloved film franchise join Netflix's streaming lineup. It wasn't advertised prior to the month beginning, but Netflix took to social media on the morning of March 1st to announce that all four Hunger Games movies had been added to the roster. The announcement was met with plenty of excitement from fans and Netflix subscribers have quickly been flocking to the Jennifer Lawrence-led franchise since the films were added.
Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list shows three of the four films in the Hunger Games series charting for the streaming service. That means nearly a third of the current Netflix Top 10 is made up of movies in the same franchise.
The Hunger Games comes in at number four on Sunday list, followed by The Hunger Games: Catching Fire in fifth and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 in ninth. The final film in the series, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2, was on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list late last week.
You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 19 below!
1. This Is Where I Leave You
"When their father dies, four siblings return home for a week, but mourning quickly takes a back seat to bickering and opportunistic backstabbing."prevnext
2. R.I.P.D.
"After his murder, a policeman joins the Rest in Peace Department: a team of undead cops who help the recently deceased join the afterlife."prevnext
3. We Have a Ghost
"After finding a ghost with a murky past haunting their new house, a family becomes Internet sensations — and the targets of a shadowy government agency."prevnext
4. The Hunger Games
"In a dystopian future, teens Katniss and Peeta are drafted for a televised event pitting young competitors against each other in a fight to the death."prevnext
5. The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
"After her triumph in the Hunger Games. Katniss Everdeen travels through the districts on a 'Victory Tour' while a rebellion gathers steam around her."prevnext
6. Magic Mike XXL
"A few years after he quit baring it all onstage, Mike reunited with his old crew as they hit the road for one last steamy dance at a stripper convention."prevnext
7. The Hangover: Part III
"The Wolfpack returns to Las Vegas as they try to get Alan back on his meds and wind up on a wild escapade with Mr. Chow and angry mob boss Marshall."prevnext
8. Minions: The Rise of Gru
"Rejected by his supervillain idols, 12-year-old Gru sets out to prove his despicable nature with the help of his bumbling team of Minions."prevnext
9. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1
"Back in District 13 after demolishing the Hunger Games, Katniss reluctantly becomes the icon of a groundswell rebellion against the Capitol."prevnext
10. The Hangover: Part II
"When the wolf pack reunites in Thailand for Stu's wedding, they wake up one morning in a seedy hotel with no idea how they got there."prev