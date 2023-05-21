The Night Agent Drops Out of Netflix Top 10 for the First Time Since Release

On March 23rd, The Night Agent debuted on Netflix and quickly became one of the biggest success stories on the streaming service in quite some time. The unassuming FBI thriller skyrocketed to the top of Netflix's charts, eventually cementing itself as one of the most-watched originals in Netflix history. Perhaps even more impressive, The Night Agent has remained a top performer on Netflix for two entire months.

This weekend, some new arrivals shook up the daily Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list, and The Night Agent dropped out for the first time since its premiere. That's right, this is the very first time since March that the Top 10 TV list on Netflix hasn't included The Night Agent.

One of the other shows from The Night Agent creator, Shawn Ryan, has made its way into the Netflix Top 10, with CBS' S.W.A.T. entering the Top 5.

You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 TV Shows below!