The Night Agent Drops Out of Netflix Top 10 for the First Time Since Release
On March 23rd, The Night Agent debuted on Netflix and quickly became one of the biggest success stories on the streaming service in quite some time. The unassuming FBI thriller skyrocketed to the top of Netflix's charts, eventually cementing itself as one of the most-watched originals in Netflix history. Perhaps even more impressive, The Night Agent has remained a top performer on Netflix for two entire months.
This weekend, some new arrivals shook up the daily Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list, and The Night Agent dropped out for the first time since its premiere. That's right, this is the very first time since March that the Top 10 TV list on Netflix hasn't included The Night Agent.
One of the other shows from The Night Agent creator, Shawn Ryan, has made its way into the Netflix Top 10, with CBS' S.W.A.T. entering the Top 5.
You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 TV Shows below!
1. Selling Sunset
"The elite agents at The Oppenheim Group sell the luxe life to affluent buyers in LA. Relationships are everything, and that often means major drama."
2. XO, Kitty
"A new love story unfolds when teen matchmaker Kitty reunites with her long-distanced boyfriend at the same boarding school attended by her late mother."
3. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
"Young Queen Charlotte's marriage to King George of England sparks an epic love story and transforms high society in this Bridgerton universe prequel."
4. S.W.A.T.
"In his hometown of Los Angeles, a sergeant is tasked with leading an elite team of officers — and defusing deadly tensions in his community."
5. Muted
"Sergio hasn't spoke since he murdered his parents six years ago. Now, a psychiatrist aims to uncover what happened through a twisted investigation."
6. La Reina del Sur
"After years of blood, sweat and tears, a woman from humble beginnings finds herself in the perilous position of being a legend in drug trafficking."
7. McGregor Forever
"Conor McGregor's brutal strikes and trash-talking swagger made him the UFC's biggest draw. This rousing docuseries follows his dynamic career."
8. Firefly Lane
"Best friends Tully and Kate support each other through good times and bad with an breakable bond that carries them from their teens to their 40s."
9. Maid
"After fleeing an abusive relationship, a young mother finds a job cleaning houses as she fights to provide for her child and build them a better future."
10. Missing: Dead or Alive
"As officers from South Carolina's Richland County Sheriff's Department search for missing persons, this chilling docuseries follows along in real time."