The Night Agent Season 2 Trailer Confirms Change of Scenery for Netflix Hit

One of the biggest TV hits in Netflix history is finally preparing to return for its second season. No, we’re not talking about Squid Game (though that series return is right around the corner as well). The Night Agent will be returning in January for its first new episodes since March 2023, and Netflix utilized the Christmas holiday to gift fans with the first footage from the upcoming season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The trailer for The Night Agent Season 2 dropped on Wednesday morning, and it confirmed a big change for the series that was teased at the end of Season 1. With Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) caught up in a new case this time around, he’ll be venturing far away from Washington D.C. You can check out the full trailer in the video at the top of the page.

The end of Season 1 saw Peter hop onto a helicopter to accept a mysterious new mission. The destination was not revealed, but the trailer for Season 2 shows all sorts of different locations around the country and globe.

Following the first season, we knew that The Night Agent would follow a similar structure to Prime Video’s Reacher, with each season following Peter in a new situation with new supporting characters.

“When I pitched it to Netflix, I essentially said, This is an ongoing show, but each season will be its own self-contained story. And then future seasons would have very few characters porting over from the previous season,’” showrunner Shaw Ryan told ComicBook.com after the release of Season 1. “We’re not trying to keep seven or eight characters going throughout multiple seasons. We want to tell really impactful stories where things can change and change quickly. Where we don’t have to worry about maintaining the status quo from episode to episode. And I also pitched the idea that we’d be in a different world with different circumstances each season.”

Here’s the official synopsis for The Night Agent Season 2:

Based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, The Night Agent is a sophisticated, character-based, action-thriller centering on a low level FBI Agent , Peter Sutherland, whose efforts to save The President in Season 1 earn him an opportunity to become a Night Agent in Season 2. But working in the secretive organization of Night Action will propel Peter into a world where danger is everywhere and trust is in short supply.

The Night Agent returns to Netflix for its second season on January 23, 2025.