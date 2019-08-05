The CW President Shoots Down Possibility of Another Supernatural Spinoff

Throughout its illustrious 15 year running on The CW, the creatives behind Supernatural have tried their hand at spinning off a show or two from the main series. At first, it was Bloodlines and just a year or so ago, Wayward Sisters got a backdoor pilot during Supernatural Season Thirteen. Needless to say, neither show was ordered to series and it appears no spinoffs ever will.

Earlier today during The CW’s presentation at the summer TCA press stop, channel president Mark Pedowitz essentially admitted the franchise will end up dying when Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and company wrap up the final season this year. “The show’s essence and blood are Jared and Jensen,” Pedowitz said during the presentation, admitting no further spinoffs are currently in discussion.

Though many fans are still shocked the show is ending, both Ackles and Padalecki mentioned at a convention appearance earlier in the year they’re happy the show is ending on their own terms, rather than having a storyline hung out to dry. “This was a community decision. The network and the studio did not say, ‘hey, guys, get out of here, you’re done,’” Padalecki said.

“It wasn’t an easy decision,” added Ackles. “It was months and months, if not years, of discussion between he and I, between the rest of the cast, between the crew, between our writers, between our producers, between the studio, between the network. Nobody wanted to see this show fizzle out. I think that it was everyone wanting to do the biggest service to the show that we could by going out strong. It just seemed like the writing was kind of on the wall as to when that was happening. Everybody kind of felt that it was coming soon, and so it was just taking that leap of faith of going like, ‘Well guys, let’s get out the paint and paint that finish line because what we’ve accomplished is unlike any other.’”

The fifteenth and final season of Supernatural hits The CW on October 10th.