Norman Lear CBS Classics ‘All in the Family,’ ‘The Jeffersons,’ ‘Good Times’ and ‘Maude’ up for Reboots at Sony TV

Following the success of his One Day at a Time reboot, Norman Lear and Sony Pictures Television are mining the television legend’s vast library for more shows to reboot. This means All In The Family, Good Times, Maude, The Jeffersons and many other classics are on the table for revivals.

“I couldn’t be prouder and more excited about joining Sony Pictures Television, who has the guts to go with a kid,” Lear said in a statement to Deadline on his 96th birthday.

Sony Pictures TV and Lear’s Act III production company have been working together in recent years. The studio also produces One Day at a Time for Netflix and has ownership of Guess Who Died, a pilot set in a retirement community that NBC passed on this season. Guess Who Died starred Christopher Lloyd, Hector Elizondo, Holland Taylor, Beth Lacke and Adrian Martinez, and will likely be shopped to other networks and streamers.

Sony also has the rights to most of Lear’s shows, thanks to Columbia Pictures’ 1985 acquisition of his Embassy Communications, notes Variety.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be expanding our relationship with Brent and Norman. Norman is an icon in our industry and it’s a dream come true to be working with him. We’re excited to create more magic with Norman and Brent,” Sony Pictures TV President Jeff Frost and Co-Presidents Chris Parnell and Jason Clodfelter said in a statement.

Lear has almost seven decades of experience in Hollywood and has four Emmy wins for All In The Family (1971-1979). His other credits include The Jeffersons (1975-1985), Good Times (1974-1979), Maude (1972-1978), Mary Hartman, Marty Hartman (1976-1977) and Sanford and Son (1972-1977). He also has an Oscar-nomination for co-writing the 1967 comedy Divorce American Style. Among Lear’s many awards is a Kennedy Center Honor.

The new One Day at a Time launched in 2017 and has been critically acclaimed. Created by Gloria Calderon Kellett and Mike Royce, the series stars Justina Machado as a divorced Cuban-American raising her children and living with her mother, played by Rita Moreno.

Netflix renewed the show for a third season in March after the National Hispanic Media Coalition praised the show as “a guiding light – the true north in and for an industry grappling with issues of diversity, equity, and inclusivity.”

Photo credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images