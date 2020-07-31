NOS4A2 Clip Sees Bruce Wayne McQueen Earning Unlikely Inspiration (Exclusive)

With Charlie Manx having finally caught up with Vic McQueen, he's captured the thing she cares most about, aiming to take her son Bruce Wayne McQueen to Manx's Christmasland, making for a terrifying journey for the young boy. Despite those fears, a mysterious figure emerges in Manx's Wraith to remind Bruce not to give up hope on his mom, as seen in the above clip. While Bruce might not recognize the figure, audiences know just how important they are. Check out the exclusive new clip from this week's episode of NOS4A2 above and tune in this Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on AMC.

In the upcoming episode, "Bing Partridge has some questions for Charlie Manx. Manx revisits his difficult childhood. Millie meets an old friend. Wayne is put to a choice."

In NOS4A2’s second season, Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings) remains more determined than ever to destroy Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto). Charlie, having faced his own mortality, emerges desperate for revenge against Vic. This time, he sets his sights on the person who means most to Vic – her eight-year-old son Wayne. The race for Wayne’s soul sends Vic and Charlie on a high-speed collision course, forcing both to confront the mistakes of their pasts in order to secure a hold on Wayne’s future. The series’ second season stars Emmy-nominated actor and producer Zachary Quinto and rising star Ashleigh Cummings, along with Jahkara Smith, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Virginia Kull, Jonathan Langdon, Ashley Romans, Jason David, and Mattea Conforti.

Fans of the original book might recognize that this scene in the series unfolds differently than it does in the source material, with showrunner O'Brien previously explaining how they found the balance between remaining faithful to the novel and exploring new elements of the mythology.

"In adapting the story, we came at it as lovers of the book. I don't know how people are able to adapt a book that they don't love," O'Brien shared with ComicBook.com. "Everything began there and every deviation that we made from the book was really in trying to service the story in a new genre. The novel is fantastic and a lot of it is cinematic, but a lot of it is interior as well. For instance, at the end of Season One, when Vic is trapped in Charlie's real-world house and he sets it on fire and she's in the laundry chute. In the novel, Vic sets the house on fire and there's a whole internal monologue about what her muddled thinking is because she's acting on her feet and she's not sure what to do."

She added, "She throws some dish towels in the oven and it's described that she is thinking that she's going to escape and the haze of smoke would cover her escape. I was protecting that moment because it's a very iconic moment in the book and I loved it in the story. So I, in the writers' room, was saying, 'We have to do this. We have to make sure we do this. We have to make sure we do this.' And Tom Brady, who wrote the episode, said, 'I have no idea how we're going to convey that.' He said, 'We can't see into her head. There's no one there for her to talk to.' He said, 'It just is going to look crazy. Like she locked herself in and then set the house on fire.' I was like, 'You're right. You're right.' And so that led to us keeping the sequence, but we had to change the intention. It made more sense on a television show for Manx to lock her in there and try to burn down the house rather than her locking herself in without the benefit of that internal monologue."

