NOS4A2 Showrunner Weighs in on Possible Spinoff Series

The first season of NOS4A2 debuted on AMC last year, based on the novel by Joe Hill, with showrunner Jami O'Brien finding ways to not only honor the source material, but also introduce new elements to surprise even the most devout fans. Now that we're halfway through the second season, it looks like three seasons could capture the entire journey between Vic McQueen and Charlie Manx, so while it would seem unlikely that these characters wouldn't have their adventures continue in additional seasons, O'Brien pointed out that the lore Hill crafted is very rich and it's not out of the question that the world of the novel could be expanded with spinoff series.

"I think that Joe created a really vast world in his novel," O'Brien shared with ComicBook.com. "He hinted at a much bigger world than the world of Charlie and Vic. Though the novel is about Charlie and Vic, he hints that there are lots of other strong creatives and Inscapes in the world of the novel that extend beyond the novel. And so I really love working on the show. I really love the book. I love the whole idea of strong creatives and Inscapes. I think that there is absolutely a world in which that's expanded. I think it depends on how successful our show is and what AMC's appetite is for more NOS4A2, but I certainly would be up for it."

AMC has already established their interest in expanding the worlds of their more successful series, with The Walking Dead getting the spinoffs Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond, while Breaking Bad earned the prequel series Better Call Saul. However, all of those original series went on for a number of seasons to establish a fan base, so if NOS4A2 concludes with a third season, it might not have time to earn as passionate a following as its AMC counterparts.

NOS4A2’s second season picks up eight years after the events of season one. Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings) remains more determined than ever to destroy Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto). Charlie, having faced his own mortality, emerges desperate for revenge against Vic. This time, he sets his sights on the person who means most to Vic – her eight-year-old son Wayne. The race for Wayne’s soul sends Vic and Charlie on a high-speed collision course, forcing both to confront the mistakes of their pasts in order to secure a hold on Wayne’s future.

