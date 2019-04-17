New NSFW ‘The Boys’ Superhero Trailer Released By Seth Rogen

Enjoy a new trailer for our incredibly fucked up superhero show, #TheBoysTV coming this summer. pic.twitter.com/riRec1hlAX — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) April 17, 2019

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Erick Kripke’s television adaptation of Garth Ennis’ The Boys is coming to Amazon Prime, and now we’ve got an up close and uncut look at the anticipated new series. Thing is, this is totally not safe for work, so if you’re at a work computer maybe you’re better off watching it on your phone. Rogen released the trailer on social media, and thankfully fans don’t’ have to wait too much longer to see the full series, as The Boys will be hitting the streaming service this July. You can watch the trailer for yourself in the video above.

Rogen shared it with the caption “Enjoy a new trailer for our incredibly fucked up superhero show, #TheBoysTV coming this summer.” For those who have read Ennis’ original material, you know what to expect, and the show seems to be right in line with the comics. Superheroes aren’t necessarily altruistic and those who oppose them aren’t all good either, and the chaos that ensues in both camps is definitely going to leave an impression, and probably a bloody and slightly disturbing one at that.

You can check out the official description for The Boys below.

“In a world where superheroes embrace the darker side of their massive celebrity and fame and revolves around a group of vigilantes known informally as “the boys,” who set out to take down corrupt superheroes with no more than blue-collar grit and a willingness to fight dirty.”

The Boys stars Karl Urban and Jack Quaid in the lead roles of “The Boys” leader Billy Butcher and new recruit Hughie Campbell (respectively). The cast also features Jennifer Esposito (The Affair), Elisabeth Shue (CSI), Karen Fukuhara (Suicide Squad) Anthony Starr (Banshee), Dominique McElligott (Hell On Wheels), Jesse Usher (Independence Day: Resurgence), Chance Crawford (Gossip Girl), Laz Alonso (Fast & Furious), Tomer Kapon, Nathan Mitchell, and Erin Moriarty (Jessica Jones).

The Boys hits Prime Video on July 26th.

