Fox Files Trademark for OK Boomer Reality TV Show

Once the internet grabs latches onto something and takes it for a ride, things typically launch into the stratosphere real quick. That seems to be the case with the now-viral phrase “ok boomer,” as one media conglomerate is trying to get a show off the ground using that likeness. According to attorney Josh Gerben — partner of Gerben Law Firm — Fox Media has filed for the trademark in hopes of using it for a reality, comedy, and/or game show. In an interview with CNN, Gerben says a company of Fox’s size likely wouldn’t file anything unless they were actively developing a property using the name.

Fox isn’t the only one chomping at the bit to go after the trademark. Since Fox has filed the trademark, there’s been at least three other entities filing for a variety of reasons, including clothing, stickers, and a stage play.

FOX has filed a trademark application for “OK BOOMER.” The media giant filed the application on November 11th. According to the filing, FOX intends to launch a reality, comedy and/or game show called OK BOOMER. My full breakdown 👇#OkBoomer#FoxNews pic.twitter.com/tmEDHC3QgM — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) November 18, 2019

“In all likelihood, the USPTO will deny all of these applications because OK BOOMER has become a ‘widely used message,’” Gerben adds. “A trademark registration will not issue in a phrase that is commonly used to convey a social or political message. This is because such a ‘viral’ phrase is incapable of identifying the source of a product or service — which is what trademarks must do to be capable of registration.”

It should be noted the Fox entity that filed for the trademark is Fox Media, LLC, the entity still owned and operated by Rupert Murdoch after selling much of his entertainment business to Disney. Fox Media still operates networks like Fox News, Fox Business, and local Fox channels.

Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images