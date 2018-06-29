Olivia Munn-Led Series ‘Six’ Canceled at History

The end is here for History’s Six.

The cable network has opted to cancel the scripted military drama after two seasons.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The NAVY SEALs drama that originally starred Walton Goggins (who initially replaced Joe Manganiello) was picked up straight to series and premiered in 2017 to what History claimed to be cable’s No. 1 new show of the year in total viewers, The Hollywood Reporter writes.

The drama returned down in its second season, despite adding Olivia Munn to the cast. Options on the cast were due to expire June 30, which forced History to make a decision on its future before the drama wrapped its second season.

Season one averaged 1.6 million viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, whereas its sophomore run has been mustering exactly half of that through its first six of 10 episodes. The final four episodes will air as scheduled, with the series finale slated for Aug. 1.

The series, which followed Navy SEAL Team Six, was one of a small roster of scripted series on the cable network. The A&E-backed network’s list of shows now includes veteran Vikings, Knightfall and the upcoming Blue Book.

News of the cancellation must come as a surprise to the cast as many were still vigorously teasing upcoming episodes.

Cast member Juan Pablo Raba took to Instagram ahead of the June 27 episode, posting a NSFW image featuring his backside on the social media platform.

“Bikes, nature and naked people! This picture has it all! Tonights episode of [Six on History] has it all too. This was taken during our bootcamp training for S2 of [SIX on History]. The question is: who took it?” the Colombian actor wrote on the caption.

Along with Munn and Raba, the series starred Barry Sloane, Kyle Schmid, Jaylen Moore, Edwin Hodge, Brianne Davis, Nadine Velazquez, Dominic Adams, Eric Ladin and Nikolai Nikolaeff.

Six was among the first scripted military dramas to come out of the gate in recent months. Multiple broadcast networks dove head-first into the genre this past season to mixed results. CBS renewed SEAL Team and SWAT, while NBC canceled The Brave and The CW axed Valor.

Six will continue to air the remainder of its second season Wednesdays on History.

The show was created and written by William Broyles and David Broyles, a military special operations veteran. William Broyles, David Broyles, Bruce C. McKenna, Alfredo Barrios, Jr., George W. Perkins, Meryl Poster and Barry Jossen are executive producers. Arturo Interian serves as the executive producer for History.