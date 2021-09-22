The trailer for the final season of one of Netflix’s beloved series has officially arrived. On Monday, the streaming service released the latest trailer for On My Block, showcasing what fans can expect from the fourth and final “chapter” of the live-action series. Set two years after the events of the last season, the trailer tees up the journey of Monse (Sierra Capri), Cesar (Diego Tinoco), and those in their orbit.

Co-created by Lauren Iungerich and Eddie Gonzalez & Jeremy Haft, On My Block is a coming of age comedy about four bright and street-savvy friends navigating their way through the triumph, pain and the newness of high-school set in the rough inner city. This new season will find our friends two years later, having gone their separate ways. When a secret is unburied, they quickly learn you can’t run from the past and they will need to stick together to survive.

On My Block also stars Jason Genao as Ruby, Brett Gray as Jamal, Jessica Marie Garcia as Jasmine and Julio Macias as Oscar.

“They’ve all seen each other as friends and as a collection of individuals that make a group, and they are now really starting to identify on their own as separate individuals,” showrunner Lauren Iungerich told Entertainment Weekly in 2018. “And so we’re on that precipice with them as they’re taking on the challenges of having new identities separate from each other, but yet they still want to be together.

“I think that’s really what happens when you go to high school: You start to carve out what your place in the world is going to be. And sometimes that’s in conflict with where your friends are at, and sometimes it’s in concert with them.”

The fourth and final season of On My Block is set to debut on Monday, October 4th exclusively on Netflix.