‘Once Upon a Time’ Casts Jeff Pierre as Prince Naveen

Prince Naveen is finally making his way to Once Upon a Time!

When Princess and the Frog’s Tiana (Mekia Cox) debuted on the ABC series earlier this season, fans immediately wondered how long it would be before Naveen appeared. On Tuesday, the series made things official.

It was announced that Once Upon a Time had cast Jeff Pierre, who stars in Freeform’s Beyond, as the recurring character of Naveen.

Pierre will make his OUAT debut in the 12th episode of the season, “A Taste of the Heights.” The episode is set to air on Friday, March 9 at 8pm ET, one week after the midseason premiere.

Naveen made his big screen debut as the love interest for Tiana in The Princess and the Frog back in 2009. It sounds however, like the live-action version of the character will be a little bit different than the animated version fans are accustomed to.

Pierre’s take on Naveen is described as “fun-loving, freewheeling adventurer who cares little about the dangers of the world. At least, that’s how it appears. In truth, his easy exterior hides a heart struggling with a tragic past — one that he is determined to make amends for, even if it means sacrificing everything he loves in the process….”

Before landing a leading role in Beyond, Pierre appeared on Shameless and Workaholics.

Once Upon a Time returns on Friday, March 2 at 8pm ET on ABC.