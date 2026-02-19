One of Netflix’s Biggest Shows Is Finally Back With New Episodes

February is a big month for Netflix original programming. On the TV side alone, Netflix has already delivered everything from The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 to Love Is Blind Season 10, with new episodes of Bridgerton Season 4 and the finale of the streamer’s Star Search reboot dropping by month’s end. February also just delivered the return of one of Netflix’s biggest and best shows following a more than year-long wait.

Peter Sutherland is officially back and tackling more government conspiracies in The Night Agent Season 3. Netflix’s hit adaptation of Matthew Quirk’s novel of the same name officially returned for its third outing on February 19th, with all 10 episodes of Season 3 now streaming. The series centers around Gabriel Basso’s Peter Sutherland, an FBI agent who works in the White House basement monitoring a rarely used emergency phone line until one phone call thrusts him into a dangerous, high-level conspiracy involving a mole in the government. In Season 3, things go international as the action moves away from Washington, D.C., and to Istanbul.

The Night Agent’s Intense, Fast-Paced Thrills Make It an Easy Binge-Watch

The Night Agent is without a doubt one of Netflix’s most addictive shows. The fast-paced, edge-of-your-seat thriller rarely slows down and packs intense action, fights, and explosions into nearly every scene, delivers gripping “just one more episode” cliffhangers, and features a complex but easy-to-follow plot that is hard not to get invested in. That all equated to a series that kept viewers wanting to tune in for more, and the proof is in the data. When The Night Agent was released back in 2023, Season 1 immediately became a top 10 hit and has racked up over 98 million views and 800 million hours watched. Although its initial No. 6 ranking has fallen slightly, more than two years later, The Night Agent still appears on that list at No. 10.

It remains to be seen just how many subscribers will tune in for Season 3, but if critic reviews are any indication, it’s a season you won’t want to miss. The new season picks up after the explosive events of Season 2 and follows Peter as he tracks a rogue Treasury agent who fled to Istanbul with sensitive government intel, leading him to investigate a dark money network while avoiding its paid assassins. The season is a more action-heavy, higher-stakes watch that dives deeper into international espionage, with Collider dubbing it the “best storytelling yet” and CBR declaring that Season 3 puts the show “in the same league as other thrillers like The Blacklist, Cross, and Designated Survivor.”

Will There Be a The Night Agent Season 4?

Netflix hasn’t announced The Night Agent’s fate at this time, so Season 4 is still up in the air. However, given just how successful the show has been in previous seasons, a renewal seems likely. Creator Shawn Ryan told Deadline just ahead of the Season 3 premiere that the Season 4 writers room is already underway and they are currently “in the story-breaking, script-writing phase.” Ryan added that he suspects a renewal announcement could come within the next few weeks.

